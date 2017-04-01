April 2017 issue

× Expand Photo by Adam Ewing; photo illustration by Justin Vaughan and Sarah Barton

After 50 years, the ideals behind Central Virginia’s Twin Oaks community still exerta powerful pull. By Gary Robertson

82 / Solving Richmond’s Money Problem

With an eye on budget season, we break down the cash-strapped city’s revenue sources and consider strategies to increase funds. By Mark Robinson

88 / Top Doctors

See which medical professionals top the list in our annual survey. For the first time, we surveyed nurse practitioners as well as doctors.

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

36 / Q&A VSU President Makola M. Abdullah sees cause for optimism.

40 / Flashback ‘Dean of city planners’ Harland Bartholomew’s mixed legacy By Harry Kollatz Jr.

44 / Two Takes Contrasting views on health care reform By Drs. Harry L. Gewanter and John O’Bannon

224 / Flip to the Back Peter Chang’s best day ever

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

49 / Datebook A musical celebration of Carole King’s life, a 24-hour theater marathon and RVA’s first literary crawl

53 / Q&A Brazilian-born artist Romero Britto discusses his whimsical work.

54 / Spotlight At the Reynolds Gallery, an exhibition makes decades-old work by the late Jerry Donato feel brand-new.

56 / Profile Pianist/composer Gerald Clayton gives a musical education on the Piedmont blues.

LIVING

61 / Shop Talk Coveralls and aprons that are stylish and functional64 Style Bohemian décor adds an exotic touch to your patio.

66 / Family Meet the Blended 7.

70 / Beauty Exfoliate your face with a dermaplaning.

72 / Picture This An evening at the Elbys and the Governor’s Cup Gala

DINING

205 / Review Wong Gonzalez

207 / Quick Take Mesopotamia Delicatessen

208 / Five Faves The best plates for spring greening

210 / Behind the Scenes Dining in Richmond’s private clubs

212 / Try This One dozen colorful ways to eat eggs in RVA

214 / Ingredient Freshen up with parsley, stems and all.

220 / Food Stuffs The life and times of the South of the James Market By Stephanie Breijo

GUIDES TO GO

Carytown

149 / Changes along Cary Street

154 / Fashion-forward looks for sunny spring days

166 / Map and directory

Dine

The Grocery Issue

6 / Store Wars The state of Richmond’s shifting grocery scene, and where it’s headed

12 / Feeding the Neighborhood Church Hill’s new mixed-use development could bring aid to an East End food desert.

16 / Strip-Mall Secrets Some of the area’s best markets and food finds are hiding in plain sight.

18 / Pro Picks The on-the-shelf items chefs can’t live without — plus, a recipe or two

20 / Dining Listing Where to eat and drink in RVA

40 / Last Call Plastic bags, be gone. Here are stylish, locally made totes worth taking to market, to market.