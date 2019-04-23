We Have a Winner!

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand Kramer with owner Natalie Swavely × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Two paws up for Kramer, winner of our first annual Top Dog RVA photo contest! Kramer was chosen by popular vote among 137 entrants.

Kramer, a 4 ½-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer named after the Seinfeld character for his “energetic and goofy” personality, was adopted by Richmonder Natalie Swavely while she attended medical school. Swavely chose Kramer’s specific breed because the dogs tend to be lively and owner-centric.

Kamer’s favorite activities include playing fetch with his Frisbee and swimming. After being given his Frisbee during the photo shoot, Kramer refused to let it go. Swavely recalled a time when Kramer carried his Frisbee a mile without dropping it.

Swavely refers to Kramer as a “Velcro-dog” because he is always glued to her side. No matter where they are, his preferred place to sit is on her lap. On Clemson game days, Kramer can often be found wearing his Clemson-themed bow-tie and jersey to cheer on his owner’s alma mater.

Swavely, now a resident at VCU Health whose job consists of long shifts and high-stress situations, credits Kramer with being the therapy she has needed while in medical school and during her residency. “The best part of my day is coming home to him,” says Swavely. “I couldn’t do my job without him. Adopting Kramer was the best decision I ever made.”

Owners entered 137 dogs in the Top Dog RVA photo contest from March 11-24, 2019, and more than 38,000 votes were cast on the contest page from March 26-April 7. As the winner, Kramer was professionally photographed and appears with a full-page photo and bio in the May 2019 issue of Richmond magazine, which features its first Pet Guide.

All dogs entered in the contest received a personalized Richmond magazine Top Dog RVA cover with their name and image. The dogs’ photos are on display in our Top Dog RVA gallery. Richmond magazine donated $5 from each entry fee to the nonprofit Pet Partners of Richmond, a community affiliate of Pet Partners, the national therapy animal program.