Look Back: Three-Second Rule

40 years of Richmond magazine covers

by

The following is a sneak peek from our March 2019 40th-anniversary issue, heading to newsstands soon.

Three seconds. That’s all the time it takes to grab your attention — or not — when it comes to reaching for a magazine cover. Back in 2004, for our 25th anniversary, we did a review of some of our loopy magazine logos, cover stories and the closest things we have to Hollywood stars and professional athletes — local television anchors and mayors. We’ve photographed everyone from a beauty queen to a bathing Santa, and those in between. That 1992 “River Road Confidential” cover is its own milestone: longtime staffer Harry Kollatz Jr.’s first piece for the magazine. We’ve added a few covers to this collage to bring us up to date. See that beautiful 2011 cover with the little heart? Our subscribers loved its quiet elegance, but we failed miserably on that three-second rule. On to April.

