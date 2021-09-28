Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s October Issue

The October issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Up in Age, Up in Smoke As Virginia adapts to legal recreational use of marijuana, increasing numbers of seniors are likely to consume cannabis. We look at some of the potential health benefits and risks of marijuana use in older populations.

Culture and Community Nearly 90,000 people in the region identify as Hispanic or Latino. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we talk to six Richmonders who share their experiences and thoughts on their cultural identity.

Speaking His Truth Pulitzer Prize-winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams challenges Lost Cause mythology and weighs in on the issues of the day, no matter how controversial.

