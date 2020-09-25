Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s October Issue

The October issue of Richmond magazine is bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Pandemic Semester Read first-person accounts from three Virginia college students who detail their first week back to school as they adjust to the “new normal” of life on campus during a pandemic, with COVID tests, mask requirements, quarantine dorms and prohibitions on parties.

Meet the Candidates We interviewed the candidates running for Richmond mayor about some of the city’s most pressing issues. Read Q&As with Kim Gray, Justin Griffin, Tracey McLean, Alexsis Rodgers and Levar Stoney.

A Long, Dark Road As we approach a year since the pandemic’s onset, COVID-19’s long-term effects and implications are only now coming into focus. For many survivors, symptoms and issues may linger long after hospital discharge. Meet three local patients who are still working to regain strength months after battling the virus.

And there’s much more in this and every issue. Subscribe now to get Richmond magazine every month!