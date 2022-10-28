Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s November Issue

The November issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Comics the Richmond Way While we may not be Metropolis, or even Gotham City, Richmond has established its own place in the world of comics. With veteran artists, budding young creators, independent retailers, long-standing conventions and one of the largest academic collections of historic comics in the country, Richmond is fertile ground for the funnies.

Gifts They Won’t Forget It’s been said that the best things in life aren’t things, so we’ve rounded up experiential gift ideas for everyone you know. From rock climbing lessons and hot air balloon rides to cooking and art classes, tours and tastings, these adventures won’t be forgotten.

The Way of the Future In the Richmond region, entrepreneurs and advocates are embracing sustainable principles and practices in the production and consumption of food. We talk to growers, food justice advocates, restaurateurs and more about the effort to create a more sustainable food system.

