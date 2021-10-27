Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s November Issue

The November issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Let’s Celebrate It’s that time of year again. As we prepare for the holidays, Richmonders share their favorite traditions, memories and recipes. Plus: craft ideas and a calendar of popular holiday events.

Built on Beer Today, the region is home to more than 40 breweries, but when Hardywood Park Craft Brewery opened 10 years ago, there was just one other option for local beer. We look at how Hardywood kick-started Richmond’s craft beer renaissance and where it’s headed.

Making History A photo essay featuring public health workers and volunteers who have led Richmond’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

