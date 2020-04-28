Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s May Issue

The May issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Life, Interrupted We asked 13 Richmonders, including a critical care physician, a grocery store manager and a mother of triplets, to share with us how the COVID-19 pandemic has upended their daily lives. No matter their experience, all can agree on one thing: The “new normal” is anything but.

At Your Service Shamin Hotels CEO Neil Amin finds satisfaction in taking care of his family, his business and the community at large.

Fostering Companionship Richmonders rally to empty animal shelters during the coronavirus pandemic, getting as much comfort from the experience as the animals who come home with them.

