Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s March Issue

Have Your Cake In recent years Richmond has seen a rise in new bakeries. Meet local bakers who double as artists, learn about family recipes that have been passed down for generations and discover munchies made with vegan and gluten-free eaters in mind.

Returning Fire Richmond counted 90 homicides in 2021, a 36% spike from the previous year and the most since 2004. Though the city has seen positive changes in the last decade, the carnage of 2021 offers a stark reminder: Gaping economic divisions, concentrated poverty and suffering remain problems in many neighborhoods, and these factors can produce unthinkable anger and violence.

Cosmic Traveler Jazz pioneer and Richmond native Lonnie Liston Smith is credited with establishing a vast area of the jazz landscape that has inspired generations of musicians who have followed in his footsteps. We look at Smith’s storied career and ongoing musical influence.

