Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s June Issue

The June issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it's bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region.

Real Estate Guide Low housing inventory, low interest rates and high demand are creating a challenging real estate market, where potential buyers are going to extreme measures to gain admission to the homeowners’ club. We offer tips on choosing a Realtor and navigating the market, talk to a real estate disruptor, look at new-home construction, and present our second annual Referred Realtors list.

The Struggle Continues Richmond has seen monumental shifts since Black Lives Matter protests turned the spotlight on racial inequity and police accountability last summer. We look back at some key demands of the protesters to see if they have led to meaningful change and talk to activists and organizers about how they are feeling one year later.

Natural Evolution Over the past 20 years, area farmers markets have become anchors of the local food community, and the pandemic has only helped them grow. Plus, a listing of the region’s farmers markets.

