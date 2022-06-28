Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s July Issue

The July issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Spirited Away There’s nothing like a refreshing drink on a hot summer day. We explore Richmond’s cool cocktail scene, meet some of Richmond’s captivating cocktail makers, get the lowdown on spirit-free beverages and take a fun trip down memory lane with a look at popular tipples through the decades. Plus, bartenders’ go-to drinks, watering holes and more.

Ready to Rise Despite its rich history, Virginia State University is often passed over. Its young, energetic president, Makola Abdullah, is aiming to change that by expanding the university’s footprint and increasing its academic reputation.

Hear My Voice The new book “Portraits of Immigrant Voices” shares the stories of 22 immigrants who call Richmond home. We present four of their stories.

And there’s much more in this and every issue. Subscribe now to get Richmond magazine every month!