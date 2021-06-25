Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s July Issue

The July issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Cool Summer From standout scoops to wild and wacky flavors, we explore all things ice cream in RVA. Meet the purveyors who share a love of spreading joy with frosty treats, get the lowdown on vegan ice cream and explore some of the region’s coolest confections. Plus, a listing of ice cream shops across the region.

Big Feelings We’ve all experienced isolation, trauma and grief over the past year. As we move into the aftermath of the pandemic, unexpected emotions may surface. What if the best thing we can do is to unleash a primal scream, smash a TV or just laugh it off?

A Matter of Records As it celebrates 40 years in business, Plan 9 Music has evolved from a two-room consignment shop named for a Grade Z movie into a Richmond institution of music and culture. We look back at the circuitous history of the fabled record store.

And there’s much more in this and every issue. Subscribe now to get Richmond magazine every month!