Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s January Issue

The Unbroken Fifty years ago, five maximum-security inmates at the Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond bucked the brutal and racist Virginia corrections system — and won a significant victory for prisoners nationwide. Calvin Arey, who was one of those inmates, shares his story for the first time.

A New Vision A slavery museum in Virginia was first proposed in 1993 by then-Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, and the idea was revived in 2013 by Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones. Today, the city under Mayor Levar Stoney is once again trying to memorialize Richmond’s “complete slave history” with a memorial park and museum. We look at where the plan stands, what it will cost and the next steps.

A Fresh Start When COVID-19 took hold in March 2020, work began to look and feel different. Some people took advantage of a break in their normal routines to imagine something new. We talk to eight Richmonders who used the pandemic to transform their professional lives.

