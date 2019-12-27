Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s January Issue

The January issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Find Your Fitness Chances are you’ve made some sort of resolution to get fit in the year ahead. Meet seven inspiring Richmonders who have embraced their passions and made the pursuit of fitness a way of life.

Political Battleground Rhetorical bullets are flying ahead of what may be the greatest gun law fight in a generation when state legislators reconvene this month. We hear from activists and meet the family of a young victim of gun violence.

On the Fast Track New Kent County’s rising population and increased revenue from gambling are bringing economic growth to this “rural bedroom community,” accompanied by tension about its future.

From the latest edition of R•Health

Into the Void A new film documents depression among heavy metal musicians and fans.

Transcending and Redeeming Life A promising therapy at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center helps veterans help themselves to overcome addiction.

