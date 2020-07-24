Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s August Issue

The August issue of Richmond magazine is bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:

Best & Worst Though some would call this the “worst” year ever, there’s still plenty to love about Richmond. Readers share the best — and worst — aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, their favorite restaurants, shops, activities and more in this 33rd annual survey.

The Reopening Dilemma As area officials prepare for the coming school year, parents and teachers share their experiences with online schooling and their concerns about what going back to school will mean in the midst of a pandemic.

From the Private Schools Guide:

Growth Pains Veritas School has acquired additional buildings in Ginter Park to accommodate increased enrollment. But expansion plans will alter the landscape of the community, a source of concern for some neighbors.

Same Schools, New Rules Private schools rethink the format of education while adhering to government guidelines laid out to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

And there’s much more in this and every issue. Subscribe now to get Richmond magazine every month!