September 2025 Issue

× Expand Photo courtesy Live Nation/Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

In This Issue

68 / ‘An Illuminated Life’ Presenting an excerpt from the 2025 James River Writers/Richmond magazine Best Self-published Novel Contest winner By Corey Stewart

74 / Always Proud The largest LGBTQ+ gathering in the state, Virginia Pridefest offers community and furthers change. By Alexis Stratton

80 / Fall Arts Preview Our annual look at the can’t-miss entertainment experiences of the season: music, dance, festivals, theater and so much more By Adam Cheek, Nicole Cohen, Laura Anders Lee, Peter McElhinney, Diane McMartin and Christine Winder

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

22 / HEALTH Free overdose prevention supplies and a vibe check

24 / TRANSPORTATION Updates on GRTC Zero Fare funding

24 / BUSINESS Henrico welcomes global firms.

26 / DEVELOPMENT Revising Richmond’s zoning code

28 / EDUCATION Fox Elementary reopens after 2022 fire.

30 / GRANTS VMHC disperses historic preservation funding statewide.

34 / FLASHBACK Hunter Stagg, literary luminary of the Roaring ’20s

144 / PARTING SHOT Sister cities bond through baseball.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / DATEBOOK Art and music festivals, Run Richmond 16.19, the State Fair of Virginia and an Art Works exhibition

40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Get footloose for National Dancing Day.

41 / HAPPENINGS 19 things to do this month

42 / PROFILE The Folly’s latest album is an evolution of sound.

44 / SPOTLIGHT Stuck on art at Gallery5’s new exhibition

46 / SPOTLIGHT The Art Deco Society celebrates a century of “The Great Gatsby.”

LIVING

50 / SHOP TALK A bookseller settles in, and a gift store expands.

54 / GIVING BACK Fit4Kids’ Learning Gardens help children grow.

56 / HEALTH A nonprofit gives babies and mothers a helping hand.

58 / TRY THIS Floorball gains ground in RVA.

60 / TRAVEL Blacksburg’s offerings make it a fall favorite.

EAT & DRINK

130 / ROUNDUP Veg-friendly restaurants re-create the joy of fast food.

132 / AROUND TOWN Best Bites, food events and Sergio’s Italian Restaurant

134 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the founder of RVA Community Fridges.

136 / Q&A Coffee is the foundation of a local recovery initiative.

138 / SHORT ORDER Local mushrooms, upscale school snacks and salt-laced cocktails

140 / IN DEPTH Petersburg’s destination cafe in a former bus station

Virginia College Guide

97 / A deep dive into trade schools, plus news and updated stats from campuses across the commonwealth By Anna Kiepke, Mindy Kinsey, Laura Anders Lee, Bailey Miller and Leah Small

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!