September 2024 Issue

In This Issue

68 / Girl Power Mentoring programs help young Richmonders learn to be leaders. By Laura Anders Lee

76 / Fall Arts Preview Our annual look at the upcoming entertainment experiences you won’t want to miss: music, dance, theater, garden gatherings and film festivals, plus a look back at 20 years of the Richmond Folk Festival By Adam Cheek, Nicole Cohen, Harry Kollatz Jr., Julinda Lewis and Christine Winder

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

22 / BUSINESS Changes at Ten Thousand Villages and a mascot for Chesterfield County

24 / Q&A Preservation Virginia’s retiring CEO looks back.

26 / AGRICULTURE Recognizing families who work historic farms

30 / MEDIA Veteran reporters start an independent news site.

34 / FLASHBACK Remembering provocative performance art at the VMFA

144 / PARTING SHOT The ribbon cutting at the new James River education center

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / DATEBOOK Classical music in a casual space; racing through Black history; music, arts and Pride festivals; and the return of the State Fair of Virginia

40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Celebrate National Sewing Month

41 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

42 / SPOTLIGHT Something fishy in the Tri-Cities

44 / PROFILE Meet VMFA’s first curator of Indigenous American Art.

46 / SPOTLIGHT A new photography archive at The Valentine

LIVING

50 / SHOP TALK Local food businesses join forces under one roof.

54 / Q&A KidMed’s new CEO has a creative and strategic background.

56 / ENCORE Demand for 55-plus communities remains strong.

58 / GIVING BACK A veterinarian works to improve the lives of veterans.

60 / FAMILY Intuitive eating can lead to healthier habits.

EAT & DRINK

130 / IN DEPTH How VCU Dining Services feeds the masses

132 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and a beloved dive bar

134 / SPOTLIGHT Catching up with Christine Wansleben of Mise En Place

136 / Q&A A onetime teacher brings a fresh perspective to Chez Foushee.

138 / 5 FAVES Find merch with attitude at your favorite restaurants.

138 / OPEN TAB There’s something for everyone at Trouvaille.

139 / PURVEYOR These snack-sized seed balls pack nutritional benefits.

140 / PERSPECTIVE A community cafe with heart

Virginia College Guide

97 / Expert tips to help your prospective college student start the search, navigate applications, plan for dorm life and more. Plus, news from local schools and updated stats.

