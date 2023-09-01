September 2023 Issue

× Expand Bio Ritmo performs at the new Ember Music Hall. (Photo by Andre Mags)

68 / Seeing a Safer City The deaths of two VCU students in a single semester has left Richmonders wondering what is being done about pedestrian safety in the city. By Emily McCrary-Ruiz-Esparza

74 / Tearing up the Playbook The makeup of the next Virginia General Assembly will be historic, no matter what happens in November. By Don Harrison

78 / Fall Arts Preview From enriching exhibitions to pulse-pounding performances, the months ahead promise arts experiences that will please even the most discerning connoisseurs.

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

22 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Richmond names a new police chief.

22 / DEVELOPMENT Casino plans come back around.

24 / EDUCATION A model policy on trans students

24 / SPORTS An uncertain future for the Bon Secours Training Center

26 / MY TAKE Balancing anxiety and independence

28 / Q&A A librarian takes on the “sad beige” trend.

30 / POLITICS Disagreements over voting rights restoration

34 / FLASHBACK Hitting the Holiday Inn for dinner theater

144 / PARTING SHOT Fielding a winning team

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / DATEBOOK Trevor Noah at the Altria Theater; the Mozart Festival; the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts; the Richmond International Film Festival; VA PrideFest; the State Fair of Virginia; “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and a slate of events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

41 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

42 / Q&A Drummer Russ Lawton on gigging, lifelong bonds and “First Tube”

44 / SPOTLIGHT Heartracer makes ’80s synth pop cool again.

46 / CLOSER LOOK Afrikana premieres its first Script-to-Screen Residency film.

LIVING

52 / TRY THIS The keys to weightlifting success

54 / ENCORE Artificial intelligence makes scams more believable.

56 / HEALTH Decoding the guidance on aspartame

58 / TRAVEL Fall foliage tips from locals in the know

62 / FAMILY Tools for helping kids with learning differences succeed at school

EAT & DRINK

130 / IN DEPTH Buna Kurs’ Ethiopian coffee ceremonies

132 / INGREDIENT Apples are the flavor of fall.

134 / SPECIALS The local cronut craze

136 / 5 FAVES Bars celebrate Negroni Week.

136 / PURVEYOR Leafy Lanes introduces a flexible farm share.

138 / Q&A Kathryn Schmitz explores the versatility of vegetables.

139 / OPEN TAB Sips that embody brisk days

140 / REFLECTION Remembering chef and local culinary legend Paul Elbling

Virginia College Guide

Exploring the use of artificial intelligence in college classrooms and the decline of humanities majors across the commonwealth. Plus, the latest news and updated info on Virginia’s public, private and continuing education colleges and universities.

