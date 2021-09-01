September 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

Plunky & Oneness at the 2019 Richmond Folk Festival (Photo by Dave Parrish)

66 / A Better City for All The Richmond Racial Equity Essays project aims to offer tangible solutions to create a more equitable city. We present excerpts from three authors’ contributions.

70 / Something for Everyone Is the YMCA of Richmond a youth sports organization, a child care provider, a summer camp, a gathering spot for seniors, a service organization, a pool or a gym? The answer is “yes” to all the above — and more — as the nonprofit organization evolves to serve the needs of the community. By Don Harrison

76 / Fall Arts Preview After a year of canceled performances and virtual events, the Richmond arts scene is back with a full schedule of concerts, plays, exhibitions and more. We offer a preview of some of the hottest tickets in comedy, theater, dance, music and the visual arts, along with listings for our can’t-miss events.

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Q&A UR psychology professor Kristjen B. Lundberg’s work helps shatter stereotypes.

28 / Environment Richmond City Council declares a climate emergency.

28 / Data United Way identifies economic inequities in the region.

30 / My Take From NYC to RVA, one family’s close calls on 9/11. By Martha Steger

32 / Tourism Virginia’s travel industry seeks to attract visitors by embracing Black cultural history.

36 / Flashback A history of Richmond’s public libraries By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Diversions Viva RVA! returns to Diversity Richmond, a rocking new art exhibition at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Ludacris performs at Meadow Event Park, “Ella and Her Fella Frank” take their final bows at the November Theatre, Ibrahim Ahmed shows his multimedia works at the ICA at VCU and The Killers perform at Virginia Credit Union Live.

43 / Q&A Liz Parker, a literary agent and member of Richmond’s Reynolds family, releases her debut novel.

44 / Spotlight “Violins of Hope” shares stories of survival and resilience.

46 / Spotlight The Richmond International Film Festival brings six days of films, music, panels and workshops.

LIVING

49 / Style A Bon Air boutique offers sustainable bath and body products.

52 / Try This Hatchet tossing comes to Richmond.

54 / Health A tiny pacemaker may be a game changer for some patients.

56 / Travel Loll on the beach or enjoy a range of activities at Sea Pines Resort.

60 / Parenting For this family, when it comes to autumn, reality crushes expectations. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

129 / Insider Get a taste of Hatch Local, Richmond’s first food hall.

132 / Ingredient Made of tiny crimson threads, saffron is a spice with substance.

134 / Spotlight David Shannon, the magical maestro of L’Opossum, shares some of his favorite things.

136 / 5 Faves Diners dish out early hours, affordable prices and speedy service.

136 / Open Tab The Old-Fashioned is a cocktail of tradition and potential.

138 / Profile Jackie Wayne Beef Co. is shaking up the local meat scene.

138 / Purveyor Legacy Farm

140 / In-depth A pop-up series from restaurant industry workers donates its proceeds to community organizations. By Eileen Mellon

Virginia College Guide

108 / New Symbols for a New Age Virginia universities acknowledge and remove names tied to racism. By Leah Small

114 / Shot by Shot With a return to campus, Virginia colleges and universities implement vaccination policies and reintroduce students to in-person classes. By Don Harrison

