September 2018 Issue

Some of Virginia’s music greats (Illustration by Kristy Heilenday)
60 / Roots of a Union Hartshorn College gave women a chance to become leaders when other schools wouldn’t. By Samantha Willis
68 / Global Connectivity VCU’s Carrie LeCrom receives a Fulbright scholarship to pilot a soccer coaching program for girls in rural South Africa. By Vanessa Del Fabbro
108 / Bad Manners and Broken Promises Responding to outside forces, Blackwell residents refuse to watch quietly while their neighborhood changes. By Lauren Francis and Kate Andrews
116 / Sounds Like Virginia Our state has been home to some of music’s greats. We should honor them with a hall of fame. Plus: Imagine a dream of a concert, featuring musicians from the past, the present and the great beyond. By Craig Belcher and Don Harrison
126 / Leading Lights Don’t miss these arts and entertainment events in the months ahead. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
UPFRONT
22 / From the Editor
THE LOCAL
32 / Transportation Will Richmond put the brakes on bike lanes?
34 / Development The plan to replace the Coliseum and reshape downtown
38 / My Take Can we cast aside Richmond’s old narrative of white supremacy and tell a more inclusive version? By Chelsea Higgs Wise
42 / Profile How a Richmond police officer builds up the Latino community.
46 / Flashback The right people at the right time brought a different kind of school to Richmond. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
184 / Flip to the Back Lawyer and dedicated volunteer Heidi Abbott practices proximity.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
83 / Datebook Prince’s music is reimagined, NASCAR is back, Pablo Cruise docks at the Beacon, Sisters Unite at the Altria Theater, and the Latin Ballet finds a Victor.
87 / Q&A As the Richmond Ballet celebrates its 35th anniversary, dancer Ira White reflects on his return to the stage.
88 / Spotlight The State Fair of Virginia is back, and that means food, fun, animals and the sounds of country music.
90 / Profile Ziggy Marley follows a new musical path while focusing on his family.
LIVING
93 / Style Backpacks with panache
96 / Shop Talk Fountain Books reaches a milestone.
98 / Family Teens, trust and mental health By Jason Tesauro
100 / Travel Add The Wharf to your D.C. itinerary.
104 / Health Kindness, compassion and love make for good medicine.
106 / Picture This Partying for a purpose at Rhyme and Reason and the Bow Tied Summer Soiree
DINING
169 / Review West Coast Provisions
172 / Ingredient Sumac
174 / FOH Brenner Pass’ young and thirsty sommelier
176 / 5 Faves Take a break from shopping at these new mall eateries.
178 / Profile Farmer Dominic Carpin gambles on specialty crops.
180 / Insider Bringing sexy back to Broad By Todd Kliman