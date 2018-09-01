September 2018 Issue

× Expand Some of Virginia’s music greats (Illustration by Kristy Heilenday)

60 / Roots of a Union Hartshorn College gave women a chance to become leaders when other schools wouldn’t. By Samantha Willis

68 / Global Connectivity VCU’s Carrie LeCrom receives a Fulbright scholarship to pilot a soccer coaching program for girls in rural South Africa. By Vanessa Del Fabbro

108 / Bad Manners and Broken Promises Responding to outside forces, Blackwell residents refuse to watch quietly while their neighborhood changes. By Lauren Francis and Kate Andrews

116 / Sounds Like Virginia Our state has been home to some of music’s greats. We should honor them with a hall of fame. Plus: Imagine a dream of a concert, featuring musicians from the past, the present and the great beyond. By Craig Belcher and Don Harrison

126 / Leading Lights Don’t miss these arts and entertainment events in the months ahead. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

32 / Transportation Will Richmond put the brakes on bike lanes?

34 / Development The plan to replace the Coliseum and reshape downtown

38 / My Take Can we cast aside Richmond’s old narrative of white supremacy and tell a more inclusive version? By Chelsea Higgs Wise

42 / Profile How a Richmond police officer builds up the Latino community.

46 / Flashback The right people at the right time brought a different kind of school to Richmond. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Flip to the Back Lawyer and dedicated volunteer Heidi Abbott practices proximity.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

83 / Datebook Prince’s music is reimagined, NASCAR is back, Pablo Cruise docks at the Beacon, Sisters Unite at the Altria Theater, and the Latin Ballet finds a Victor.

87 / Q&A As the Richmond Ballet celebrates its 35th anniversary, dancer Ira White reflects on his return to the stage.

88 / Spotlight The State Fair of Virginia is back, and that means food, fun, animals and the sounds of country music.

90 / Profile Ziggy Marley follows a new musical path while focusing on his family.

LIVING

93 / Style Backpacks with panache

96 / Shop Talk Fountain Books reaches a milestone.

98 / Family Teens, trust and mental health By Jason Tesauro

100 / Travel Add The Wharf to your D.C. itinerary.

104 / Health Kindness, compassion and love make for good medicine.

106 / Picture This Partying for a purpose at Rhyme and Reason and the Bow Tied Summer Soiree

DINING

169 / Review West Coast Provisions

172 / Ingredient Sumac

174 / FOH Brenner Pass’ young and thirsty sommelier

176 / 5 Faves Take a break from shopping at these new mall eateries.

178 / Profile Farmer Dominic Carpin gambles on specialty crops.

180 / Insider Bringing sexy back to Broad By Todd Kliman