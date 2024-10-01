Stirring (and Shaping) the Pot

× Expand The 10th annual VisArts Chili Throwdown presented by TowneBank takes place Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Most invites these days come to us digitally, but for one of the city’s most casual and community-oriented fundraisers, the invitations are delivered by hand. That little touch is part of the charm of the annual VisArts Chili Throwdown. Over the past 10 years, the nonprofit Visual Arts Center of Richmond has converted its Fan parking lot and backyard into the site of an organized, somewhat competitive merger of community, cuisine and clay.

On Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., local restaurants from Brenner Pass to TBT El Gallo and Croaker’s Spot will whip up chili by the gallon. During a walk-around tasting event, attendees can sample all the iterations before casting a vote for their favorite.

“It kicks off fall and has that very neighborhood block party vibe, and we love that about it,” says VisArts’ Matt Blakley, who identifies as a chili fanatic. “If you’re consistent with an event and do it around the same time, subliminally it becomes a part of your own calendar.”

The Richmond tradition began as the humble fundraiser that could. Originally, it was a potluck of sorts, where community members brought chili to share, and a way for VisArts to raise money for more kilns.

“The community was still growing,” VisArts Executive Director Jordan Brown says of the event’s beginnings. “Every year it got a little bit bigger. It was like, ‘Wow, we need 400 bowls, 500 bowls, 800 bowls,’ and now we make 1,000 bowls every year.”

A big draw of the Chili Throwdown is the souvenir that’s included with admission: a handcrafted pottery bowl.

“For some people, we bait them with the chili, and some people come for the bowls,” Brown says. “People show up early and stack bowls and claim what they want.”

Recognizing an opportunity to support makers, VisArts began hiring a featured artist for the event five years ago. Beginning in July, the artist (this year it’s Conor Dimond) makes 150 bowls in return for a stipend and studio space.

Expand The 2015 Chili Throwdown prize, a ceramic trophy made by VisArts’ Jeff Vick

“A lot of the featured artists have become teachers or are in [the annual VisArts show] Craft + Design now,” Brown says. “Our clay program at VisArts is by far our largest, and it has a lot of history and friendships, and chosen family that has happened within our walls and within the clay classroom.”

That camaraderie also translates to the attendees, many of whom can recount Chili Throwdown winners from years past and reel off favorites from the many participating restaurants that support the feel-good cause.

“The restaurants donate their food and their time, and we know that is a big ask. They’re doing it on a Friday, so we’re really grateful for them participating,” Brown says.

Up for grabs for the chili cookoff competitors: bragging rights and a handcrafted ceramic award. This year’s lineup includes reigning people’s choice recipient Royal Pig, who won last year for their Cambodian-inspired chili, along with the 2023 judge’s winner, ZZQ, which came out on top with a true Texas-style chili devoid of beans, as well as Abuelita’s, Mosaic Catering, Get Tight Lounge, Goatocado, The Smoky Mug and more.

“It’s really cool ... to see how each restaurant, just like the artists making the bowls, [has] their own approach,” Blakley says. “It’s this wonderful avenue for them to express their own personalities.”

Since its inception, the VisArts Chili Throwdown has raised nearly $75,000 for the arts organization.

“The Chili Throwdown is so much about community,” Brown says. “We can’t engender our mission without events like this.”

Tickets to the VisArts Chili Throwdown are $35 and include a drink ticket (beer or wine) and a handcrafted bowl.