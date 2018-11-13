Spirited Away

× Expand Photo by Nick Davis courtesy Virago Spirits

Background: Nostalgia for family events centered around playing cards and imbibing, a fork in the career road, and a sip of brandy while in Europe ignited a boozy passion for distillers and brothers Brad, Barry and Barton Haneberg, as well as Brad’s wife, Vicki, leading them to turn to a life of barrels with Virago Spirits (1727 Rhoadmiller St.). Focusing on “misunderstood” spirits such as rum and brandy, and targeting a less congested market, the Hanebergs saw an opportunity to promote and educate. “There’s such a diversity in rum, and oftentimes it’s under the radar and underappreciated,” Barry says.

Notable Sip: Four-Port Rum is a provocative blend of four rums from ports across the Caribbean, distilled low and slow. A balance of bold spice, notes of fig and vanilla, and an aging process of up to eight years leads to a smooth, slightly smoky, quaffable finish. The Hanebergs will soon be adding an Asian-inspired gin distilled with black cardamom, lychee and peppercorns; a ruby port cask rum reminiscent of a fine scotch; and a Calvados-style apple brandy using 20,000 gallons of apple cider to their lineup.

Poured and Paired: Traditional Cuban or Caribbean fare served with black beans, rice and fried plantains complement Virago’s Four-Port Rum.