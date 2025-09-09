Have It Your Way

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Jay Paul and Justin Chesney; photo illustration by Ryan Rich × 2 of 3 Expand justin chesney Eazzy Burger’s No Bull Burger, served “Animal Style” (Photo by Justin Chesney) × 3 of 3 Expand Keema fries from Gold Lion Community Cafe (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

Does your tummy ever grumble for Taco Bell and make you want to “Live Mas”? Do your core childhood memories involve cruising through drive-thrus? Is there a single bite that can transport you back in time?

When people adopt a vegetarian or vegan diet, they often continue to long for the taste, comfort and satisfaction that fast food can bring. Local businesses have cashed in on that nostalgia by creating their own versions of our favorite fast-food dishes, with plant-based fare as part of the equation. Rediscover the flavors you crave through these vegan riffs that reimagine the big-chain favorites.

× Expand Vegan sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich from Minglewood Bakeshop (Photo courtesy Minglewood Bakeshop)

Minglewood Bakeshop

3337 W. Cary St.

If you’re missing a morning McMuffin, head to Carytown’s Minglewood Bakeshop for a 100% vegan sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich. Owner Zumruck Syed, who opened the business in 2021, says, “We never really tried to mimic the fast-food places, just kind of … thought it would be nice to have a vegan substitute.” Other familiar treats made vegan include “Cheddar Bay Biscuits,” seasonal iced refreshers and decadent coffee drinks.

Tiny Vegan

104 S. Sheppard St.

An adorable all-vegan counter led by Kasie Hull, Tiny Vegan opened in Carytown last year after operating from a honeydew-colored food trailer. They do not have “The Meats,” but they do serve a melty beef and cheddar with crispy onions and “TV sauce” that may even surprise Ving Rhames. The sandwich is piled with housemade seitan “beef,” melted cheddar cheese, sauce, baby spinach and crispy onions on a toasted bun.

Philly Vegan

1216 Hull St.

This family-operated takeout spot is known for its phenomenal Philly-style street food, complete with a secret-recipe vegan Cheez Whiz. Other hits include $6 dairy-free milkshakes and cheesesteak egg rolls. Follow them on social media for info on “pay-what-you-can” specials and food truck pop-ups inRichmond, Petersburg and surrounding areas.

NuVegan Cafe

950 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg

If you’re searching for meat-free fried chicken wings, look no further than NuVegan in Petersburg. Anthony Guthrie, chef at the shuttered Richmond NuVegan location, and Vonettia Calloway, founder of The Black Vegan Experience, have revamped and revived the brand, and with it, their legendary fried chick’n drummies. Find them in flavors including lemon pepper, buffalo, barbecue, sweet chili or jerk-style.

Expand Cheesy gordita crunch from Devil’s Lettuce (Photo courtesy Devil's Lettuce)

Devil’s Lettuce

9050 W. Broad St.

Janice Rossano offers KFC- and McDonald’s-inspired creations at her 100% vegan food joint that debuted in 2022. “Becoming vegan doesn’t erase the nostalgia we have for the foods we loved as children,” she says. One of the items Rossano mourned the most when she ditched animal products: a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell. On Fridays, the menu at Devil’s Lettuce includes plant-based Crunchwraps, gorditas and, if you’re lucky, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for a tribute dubbed Taco Hell. “My goal, especially with my fast-food specials, is to provide vegan food that’s familiar, comforting and, most importantly, filling.”

Eazzy Burger

3204 W. Leigh St.

A few years ago, award-winning ZZQ expanded from barbecue to burgers, partnering with Ardent Craft Ales on the venture. From the secret menu, try their No Bull Burger “Animal Style,” a vegan homage to In-N-Out Burger that includes a mustard-seared faux-meat patty topped with American cheese, grilled onions, special sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

Gold Lion Community Cafe

1012 Hull St.

Indian and American fast-casual fare are well represented at Gold Lion Community Cafe. Helmed by partners in business and life Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani, the cafe serves nacho-style keema fries loaded with seasoned vegan queso, spiced “beef” and pickled jalapenos. Dig in.

Ruby Scoops

310 W. Brookland Park Boulevard

Slurpee, but make it local. Rabia Kamara, head of Ruby Scoops, brought in her Brookland Park Boulevard neighbor, Ninja Kombucha, for a chill collab that channels youthful days at 7-Eleven. “I wanted to offer another frozen beverage that wasn’t a shake,” Kamara says. “We blend sorbets with kombucha for a slushy and gut-healthy treat!” Pop by for a Thirsty Thursday special and get $2 off drinks until 6 p.m.

Vegetation Celebration

On Sept. 28, Richmond VegFest returns to Byrd Park for its annual plant-based party. Founded in 2003, the event is considered one of the country’s longest-running veg-forward festivals and attracts visitors from across the nation.

Event coordinator Lynn Klanchar says, “Most people come for the food; we have over 100 vendors and food trucks. We hope to attract a broader audience who perhaps will be curious to learn more about veganism and why plant-based eating is a very good thing all around, for the animals, the world and ourselves.”

This year, the vendor lineup includes local businesses 821 Cafe, Al-Mastar, Africanne on Main, Charles’ Kitchen, Govinda, Khushbu, Loving Hut, Noah’s Rockin’ Buns, Pi’s Coffee, Phal’s Cafe, Real Foodz Cafe, Ruby Scoops, Thai Top Ten, The Exit Plan, Vegan Eats With Bri and many more.