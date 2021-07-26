The Sweet Life

× Expand Alfonso Clarke, co-founder of The Neighborhood Scoop (Photo by Jay Paul)

A word often heard when speaking to owners of local ice cream, gelato and custard shops is “joy.” And while there is a long lineage of cool ventures around the region, each unique in its offerings, there is one ingredient they all share: a desire to create something everyone enjoys.

“I want to bring people together, and ice cream is a way to do that,” says Alfonso Clarke, co-founder of The Neighborhood Scoop, an ice cream trailer that operates from Thursday to Sunday at The Market at 25th in Church Hill.

Clarke, a grandfather of four and a natural storyteller, grew up in Fairfield Court. He says the idea for the ice cream trailer evolved from a conversation with his friend and neighbor of 15 years, Lawson Wijesooriya.

Reminiscing about former Church Hill mainstay High’s Ice Cream and taking notice of the lack of ice cream parlors in their area, the duo saw an opportunity. In 2017, they applied for, and received, a Supporting East End Entrepreneurship Development (SEED) grant to launch the business.

“I knew nothing about ice cream, and I don’t think she did, either,” says Clarke, now the sole operator, with a laugh.

Since its inception, the trailer has made appearances at East End nonprofit Peter Paul and local schools offering free cones, hosted food drives and hired young people from the community.

“[We are] not trying to get rich off of this trailer,” Clarke says. “We just want it to be in the community where kids can learn how to make business and money in the right way — this is what the machine is for, and that’s what The Neighborhood Scoop is all about.”

A newer addition to the region’s ice cream purveyors, and one with a similar community-oriented focus is Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe in Shockoe Bottom. The space channels big-city energy with a purple-and-green neon sign and a grass-like wall that invites customers to snap pics of their cones or shakes.

The vision of longtime Richmond resident and Realtor Sabrina Fitz, Sweet Spot has its own ordering app, an automated phone system and a VIP membership club with discounts and perks.

"We have so many people excited to come in here happy, and that means a lot to me, making somebody’s day,” Fitz says.

Her desire to open the shop came from her late mother, Arlene, who died five years ago. “I knew ice cream was her favorite, and I thought, ‘What do people like that I could do in honor of her?’ ” she says. “Everyone likes ice cream.”

In the break room, next to a mission statement that says, “Bring joy and happiness through dessert,” there are emails and letters from community organizations, thanking Sweet Spot for donations and support.

“That’s part of our wheelhouse — community and being able to support each other,” Fitz says.

Bev Mazursky, 86, is the founder and namesake behind the longstanding Carytown ice cream parlor.

“I’m in the shop every day,” she says. “I open the store and am usually there until 2:30 or 3 p.m. and make sure it’s run the way I want. I do it all.”

Her favorite ice cream flavor? “Plain, simple, pure, outstanding vanilla — such a clean taste, and from the vanilla comes everything,” she says.

As for experimenting with new flavors for the shop’s menu, she says, “Usually nine out of 10 times, the first time is great.”

The Culinary Institute of America graduate opened her ice cream shop at age 51, and while she’s still running the show, her hope for the future is that the woman-owned biz continues that way.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to say it — I think a woman’s taste buds in the kitchen is excellent, so I would love to see the store sold to a woman with interest in dessert who has a daughter who would carry it on.”

× Expand Jimer's Frozen Custard in Moseley is open late March through early November. (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

It was his daughters, and nostalgia, that inspired Jimer’s Frozen Custard owner James McAndrew to open his 1950s-inspired ice cream trailer.

"I basically wanted to do this for my daughters when growing up to have a place to work, and it’s gotten crazy, to say the least,” says McAndrew, a Pennsylvania transplant who has been eating soft serve since he was a kid.

McAndrew proudly says his custard is regulated by the USDA, which means that by law it must contain 10% butterfat and 1.4% egg-yolk solids.

Open for over a decade in Moseley, Jimer’s draws regulars from the West End to Farmville, some arriving with coolers to stock up. It’s not unusual to see as many as 40 people waiting in line for the stand to open.

Nick DeLuca and his wife, Terry, opened DeLuca Gelato 15 years ago.

A former Latin teacher, he first tried dark chocolate-orange-flavored gelato in Italy during a school trip, and it got the New York native’s mind churning, curious how to re-create the flavor. He registered for a course in gelato-making, and the rest is history.

“There are scant hours over the last 15 years you come in this building and will not find one of us here,” he says.

The couple practically raised their two sons, now 17 and 19, in the shop, where it was common for customers to spot them finger painting, and later doing homework.

“I recognize people from the day we opened, and it’s nice,” DeLuca says. “I think we’ve become a part of the community.”

The Blackout shake from Coco & Hazel (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

The vision of former Stella’s baker Chelle Bravo and her husband, Omar Bravo Carbajal, Coco & Hazel offers scoops, cones and ice cream sandwiches, but the biggest draw for customers has to be their milkshakes. Topped with everything from churros to black-and-white cookies and whole cake slices, the towering shakes are showstoppers.

"We get a lot of adults with the same reaction when they come in,” says Bravo, an industry veteran. “It’s one of those nostalgic moments where an adult gets to be a kid for a second.”

With a second Coco & Hazel location set to debut this month at 2733 McRae Road — Bravo describes it as the “more sophisticated older sister” to the original Rige Road outpost — she says her goal, like fellow ice cream-makers around the region, is to continue to make people smile.

“If this is one thing where people get to be happy,” Bravo says, “I want to bring into the world that excitement and happiness.”

Destination: Ice Cream

Track down frozen treats across the region

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream & Cafe

2911 W. Cary St.

804-204-2387

Boppers Malt Shop

414 N. Sycamore St., Petersburg

804-324-5756

Charm School Social Club

311 W. Broad St.

Charm School Study Hall

4930 Forest Hill Ave., Suite D

Coco & Hazel

411 N. Ridge Road

804-918-2040

Coco & Hazel

2733 McRae Road

Opening soon

Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream

3600 Forest Hill Ave.

804-231-2030

The Dairy Bar

1602 Roseneath Road

804-355-1937

Dalia’s Dulcería

7310 Staples Mill Road

804-549-1575

DeLuca Gelato

1362 Gaskins Road

804-741-3202

Frost Gelato

11800 W. Broad St., Unit 1058

804-716-6373

Gelati Celesti — Bon Air

3004 Stony Point Road

804-320-0000

Gelati Celesti — Grove Avenue

5808 Grove Ave.

804-288-4088

Gelati Celesti — Mechanicsville

9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105

804-277-2006

Gelati Celesti — Scott’s Addition

1400 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

804-525-5596

Gelati Celesti — Short Pump

11805 W. Broad Street Road

804-364-2100

Gelati Celesti — Swift Creek

13487 Hull Street Road

804-886-9111

Gelati Celesti — West End

8906 W. Broad St.

804-346-0038

IC Scoops

2447 County Drive, Petersburg

804-324-5830

IC Scoops & Diner

12106 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie

804-586-3582

Jiji Frozen Custard

804-404-2773

Check jijifrozencustard.com for locations.

Jimer’s Frozen Custard

20800 Hull Street Road, Moseley

Kilwins

3115 W. Cary St.

804-358-5000

La Michoacana

7808 Midlothian Turnpike

804-320-0788

La Michoacana

9110 Jefferson Davis Highway

804-275-0011

Mabel’s

1800-A South Creek One, Powhatan

804-598-5344

Moonrocks Gelato

2400 W. Main St.

804-562-9671

Narwhals Rolled Ice Cream

3313 W. Cary St.

804-918-0294

The Neighborhood Scoop

Nine Mile Road

804-938-9961

North End Gelato

718 N. Cleveland St.

804-729-7340

Nutty Buttery Cafe

701 W. Clay St.

804-447-7616

Ray’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

3039 Lauderdale Drive

804-360-8135

Ruby Scoops

120 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

804-912-1320

Scoop

403 Strawberry St.

804-918-4455

Spotty Dog

Visit spottydogicecream.com for delivery details.

Stoplight Gelato

405 Brook Road

804-644-9400

Opening soon

Sugar Sweet Dessert Cafe

9555-L, Kings Charter Drive

804-299-3322

Sweet 95

3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

804-354-9595

Sweet Frog

Multiple locations

sweetfrog.com

Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe

6 N. 18th St.

804-735-0710

The Treat Shop

6114 Jahnke Road

804-918-5125

The Treat Shop – Midlothian

14736 Village Square Place

804-608-0181

Vampire Penguin Shaved Ice

11345 Nuckols Road

804-447-2735

Wally’s Sweet Spot

4220 Celebration Ave.

804-454-0723