In Due Time

× Expand Tasha Dixon is head brewer of Ardent Craft Ales. Only about 11% of brewers in the United States are women. (Photo by Jay Paul)

A familiar face on the local beer scene for the past decade, Tasha Dixon recently scored her favorite gig to date: head brewer at Ardent Craft Ales. Dixon’s first stint in the field was in college, pouring pints. Since then, the lager lover has climbed the ranks to become one of the few women in the state to achieve head brewer status. We chatted about inclusion in the industry, preferred suds and more.

Richmond magazine: Where are you from and how did you get into beer?

Tasha Dixon: I’m from Colonial Heights, but I’ve been hanging out in Richmond since I was 16 years old, and then I went to VCU. I studied criminology and was trying to get into law enforcement. In the meantime, I needed a job, and I saw that Triple Crossing [Beer], the downtown location, was hiring.

RM: Did you have any experience with beer or like beer?

Dixon: I love beer. I lived close to this place called Trolley Mart, and they had a variety of craft beer. I used to drink PBR and Bud Lights at college parties. But then I was like, “I want to try something else.” So, I started drinking wheat beers, and from there I went to IPAs, and then I went to lagers, and I was like, “Wait a minute, I really like this.” So that’s what piqued my interest in working for a brewery. That’s when I changed my career path.

RM: What about that experience changed things?

Dixon: I worked for this company that pretty much just opened the doors, and I was a part of that, which was exciting. The owners were still working their full-time jobs, and they would come in after 5 o’clock and then work the bar. I really admired their dedication. I was like, “I want to do good for these guys, I want to help them out in a way that they don’t need to come in and work anymore.”

I think that’s how I got to where I am now. I’m a very hard worker. I honestly never expected to get this far and to be here. I went a whole different route, and I actually found my calling.

RM: How did you make the switch to brewing?

Dixon: I was always trying to help out on the canning line. And if you’ve ever worked a can before, it’s long and it’s not fun, but I wanted to do it because I was getting closer to the back of the house, right there learning everything. That’s when it clicked for me, like, “I think I want to be back here instead of up there.” Later, I saw that Ardent was actually hiring a brewer, and I reached out. I started just in their cellar. I had no expectations when I joined this industry over a decade ago, and it’s surreal thinking that I’m now in that role.

RM: Is there a certain brewing style that you feel drawn to?

Dixon: If you ask any brewer what style they like, it’s going to be a lager. I love that style. I love the brewing technique for it. I love the history of lager. Everything about it: it’s clean, crisp, the drinkability. One of the first beers that I brewed here was our Atlantico [lager].

RM: Can we talk about your involvement with the Pink Boots Society?

Dixon: We’ve got a nice little chapter here in Richmond. Pink Boots is there to encourage, assist and inspire [women and] nonbinary people in the fermented beverage industry. We create inclusive spaces for everybody. There’s a lot of mentorships, a lot of scholarships. I was awarded the Yakima Hop Industry scholarship and got to go out to Yakima, Washington. It changed everything for me. We went to the breweries that were women led; we went to the hop breeding programs that were women led. I never felt safer in those spaces. That was a life-changing trip for me. It’s empowered me so much because I came back and I have these fresh perspectives, I have fresh ideas, and I’m ready to get back to work.

RM: Outside of beer, what do you like to do in your free time?

Dixon: I love live music and traveling, so you might catch me outside of Virginia. Honestly, I just love exploring, being active, hiking, doing all that. I try not to make beer my entire personality.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.