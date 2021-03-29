Taco Trail

× Expand El Fogon’s taquitos catrachos

El Fogon

6832 Midlothian Turnpike

Formerly Tako Tako, this eatery reopened last winter, serving Mexican street tacos, along with tacos dorados, or golden tacos, a specialty along Midlothian Turnpike. Here they are called taquitos catrachos — four chicken tacos rolled, filled and fried, then topped with tomato sauce, cabbage salad and queso.

× 1 of 2 Expand Taqueria Panchito × 2 of 2 Expand Taqueria Panchito’s pollo al carbon taco Prev Next

6531 Midlothian Turnpike

Besides street-style grilled steak tacos, find cabeza (cows head), chorizo, ground beef, fried or marinated pork, and house-roasted charcoal chicken on the menu. Feeling crunchy? Hard-shell corn tacos are also available.

El Dorado Mini Market and Restaurant

7335 Midlothian Turnpike

El Dorado succeeds with its namesake tacos, which are hand-stuffed with piquant chicken, then smothered with cabbage salad and tomato. Pickled onions add acid to the rich dish, setting this version apart from the pack.

7511 Midlothian Turnpike

The original of the two Salvadoran United Latina Markets on Midlothian Turnpike, this outpost debuted 12 years ago. Daytime features a hot bar of stewy shrimp, pork ribs and fried meats, but after 3 p.m., it’s taco time — grilled to order. Also check out their widow-maker tomato salsa.

1804 Broad Rock Blvd.

Chefs Carlos Perez and Arell Guevara recently took over the kitchen at this spot, which has been open for six years. Head here for Tex-Mex tacos — one of the few places grilling shrimp tacos — and a salsa bar stocked with sauces, cucumber, herbs and lime.

Taqueria El Tacorrey

5428 Hull Street Road

This unassuming food cart dispensing spicy chicken tacos for more than a decade has a large, covered patio for al fresco dining. Besides street tacos, they also wrap crowd-pleasing gringo-style versions with lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.

7439 Midlothian Turnpike

This event space opened its doors in late 2020 next to New Grand Mart and a neighboring quinceanera formal shop. Taco Wednesday is a prime time to sample chicken, steak or pork street tacos for $1. Also find tacos dorados on the menu.