Such a Lovely Place

× Expand “Hotel Lobby,” 1943, Edward Hopper (American, 1882–1967), oil on canvas [Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, William Ray Adams Memorial Collection, 47.4 © 2019 Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper / Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY, image courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts]

Edward Hopper, dubbed the “artist of empty spaces,” explored the realm of hospitality through painting and printmaking, and Richmonders can now experience his work at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ “Edward Hopper and the American Hotel” exhibition through Feb. 23. An avid traveler, Hopper frequented hotels and motels, with much of his work depicting people's fascination with the unknown. Channel Hopper’s nomadic spirit with visits to these hotel bars. While not physically leaving the city, after a drink or two, one can start to dream (and check flights).

Parterre, Linden Row Inn

This polished, Poe-inspired watering hole and restaurant tucked inside Linden Row Inn is a tavern-like escape, with brick-lined walls and hidden garden views. Cozy up to the intimate bar and enjoy a local brew or the Parterre Cobbler, an old-school sipper with Amontillado sherry, Demerara syrup, mint, orange and lemon.

Lemaire, The Jefferson Hotel

Hopper stayed at The Jefferson Hotel in 1953, when the swanky city landmark was just a half-century old. “The Traveler’s Cure” — a remedy of joven mezcal, yellow Chartreuse, Aperol and fresh lime — screams Hopper.

Maple & Pine, Quirk Hotel

The rooftop bar is a summer stunner, but in cooler months, grab a spot at Maple & Pine’s bar inside the eccentric Quirk Hotel lobby. The best time to imbibe is during the “Love and Happy Hour” offering three bar bites and two drinks for $35. Grab a friend.