Spotlight: Victor Albisu

Victor Albisu (Photo by Jonathan Timmes)
The Taco Bamba, with chorizo, skirt steak, chicharrones and pickled chile (Photo by Greg Powers)
Taco Bamba (Photo by Greg Powers)

Meet Your Edge

“Outside of growing a company, I spend most of my time challenging myself through physical exercise. Whether it’s hiking or rucking, I love a challenge in all aspects. I think it’s very important to challenge yourself every day.”

Taco Pinnacle

Expand Victor Albisu (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

“The Taco Bamba, because it’s got the richness and the fat of grilled guacamole. It’s got chorizo and skirt steak and crunchy chicharrones and the bite of cotija cheese, then onion, cilantro and pickled chile. That’s the first taco I made when I was doing the original work on Bamba.”

Return to the ’90s

“I’m a big music fan. I took my family to see Oasis in Manchester [England]. I’m a big Pearl Jam fan. I love sounds that make people move. I take advantage of the incredible record shopping available in town. I know everyone talks about Plan 9. There’s a reason.”

RVA Outpost

“I’ve always been a fan of Richmond, and I’ve spent a lot of time here; it’s got a killer chef and restaurant scene. When we were opening in Raleigh, we spent a lot of time in town on the way to North Carolina. It didn’t take long to decide we wanted to be a part of [Richmond dining] and opened in June 2024.”

Fridge Essentials

“Eggs and rib-eyes. I’m a very high-protein-driven guy. I’ve been mostly dedicated to a carnivore diet for the last two years. It’s helped me with my health and my energy. Good farm-fresh, organic eggs. And I eat a lot of beef, so I do my best to find the best quality meat I can.”

Chef’s Kiss

“I like everything Brittanny Anderson does. I love Metzger, and I’m excited to try Bar Buoy. Whenever I am down, I make time to pop into Fat Dragon in Scott’s Addition. I really dig what chef Fei Zhao has going on there.”

Tasteful Tunes

“I think music is a great add-on to almost every situation. But when I was coming up as a chef, I wanted to be the greatest chef in the universe, and music wasn’t really aligned with that, I think because my ego wouldn’t let it be, which is funny to me now because I have 16 restaurants that are blaring music all day long. Now, it’s more about the collective energy and experience and the connection music provides.”