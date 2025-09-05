Spotlight: Taylor Scott

× 1 of 2 Expand Taylor Scott (Photo by Ash Daniel) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Taylor Scott Prev Next

Big Easy Roots

“I was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, and moved to Richmond in 2016 to go to Virginia Commonwealth University and study forensic science.”

Feeding Others

“I launched the first RVA Community Fridge in January 2021 as a form of mutual aid and a way to address food insecurity. The response has been out of this world. The physical free-food fridges are accessible 24/7/365 for everyone to take what they need or give what they can.”

Expand Taylor Scott (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

Give Back

“Great examples of accepted donations would be water, juice, fresh fruit, milk, eggs, sandwiches, prepared and frozen meals, paper towels, or toothpaste. Just about anything you would put in your fridge or dry pantry at home, we can put in here.”

Kitchen Essentials

“I always have fresh fruit, lemon, loose tea, onions, rice and Camellia Red Beans, which I have my mom ship me from home — a must!”

Cold Spots

“We have 15 RVA Community Fridges locations currently, and we are hoping to open voting for new location areas this fall. This is truly a passion project that is maintained and operated by community members, our amazing fridge fam.”

Downtime

“When I’m not working, you can find me tending to my hydroponic garden at home, taking a yoga class or cooking somewhere with friends.”

Be-leaf It

“I got into tea in 2021 while working on a tea farm here in Richmond that grew yaupon. I frequently make tea blends, and now I’m working my way into seasonings and sauces.”

Fur Baby

“If I’m at the farmers market, the first thing I’m looking for is mushrooms, then fresh fruit, proteins and veggies. But no market trip is complete without dog treats from Pawfect Sweets for my guy Sirius.”

Press Play

“When I’m in control of the speakers, you’ll hear 2000s hits, vibes no-word bands like Covet or Chon, a good song to dance to, and probably something by Don Toliver.”