Spotlight: Tanya Cauthen

Kitchen Essentials: “Duke’s mayo. Eggs from our chickens — but on the counter, I don’t wash them or eat them; they’re for my husband, Henry. Hearts of romaine — they go well with steak.”

Local Love: “Millie’s, it’s the OG. La Grotta is totally old school. Tony [owner and chef Antonio Capece] is the real deal and does everything from scratch and always has. On the flip side, there are so many cool, newish specialty shops like Accoutre, with its modern Asian-inspired cookware, knife sharpening services and pop-ups.”

Cuts of Choice: “Day in and day out, beef — a steak (strip and bavette top the list), rare to medium-rare with salt and pepper. When I’m stressed or upset, feed me a steak! For entertaining, either porchetta or lamb noisette.”

Dream Dining: “There are so many places that we haven’t been to between the pandemic, work and living out in the country. Spots we want to try: Adarra, Grisette, Celladora, Stanley’s, Odyssey and Emerald Lounge. Our go-to list includes 8 1/2, Alewife, Dinamo, Full Kee, Heritage, Perly’s and Pho Tay Do.”

Tools of the Trade: “My favorite knife is Henry’s carbon steel Sabatier 10-inch chef knife — it’s similar to my mom’s Japanese carbon steel chef knife I grew up with. At work, a Dexter carbon steel skinning knife — it has very limited uses, but I love that it’s obscure.”

Press Play: “The music in the shop is for us, not the customers. I give the crew a pretty wide [range] on what can be played. I prefer classic rock, ’60s and outlaw country, and, depending on the mood, a little Sam Cooke or Dean Martin.”