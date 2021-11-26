Spotlight: Sunny Baweja

Get to know the hospitable, humble chef and co-owner of Short Pump’s Lehja

by

Inspiration: “My mom; my business partner, Ashok; and my chef de cuisine, Preet, who’s like my younger brother. They are all so hardworking and not only great cooks, but even better human beings.”

No. 1 Ingredient: “Curry leaves. They’re so versatile — it gives you a citrus sort of pungent, umami-like flavor. As a kid, I never had curry leaves in the north of India.”

Timeless Traditions: “My mom passed down a few — I use pomegranates in almost everything, from parathas to okra to chaats, in dry or fresh forms.”

Father-son Bonding: “I love to spend my free time with my two boys. We love to go to the Blue Ridge Mountains or the beach.”

Kitchen Essentials: “Tortillas, avocado, lime, Lehja’s tandoori chicken tikka or chicken zafrani, yogurt, anardana, and also coffee ice cream.”

West End Eats: “Since I live in Short Pump — Tazza Kitchen, YaYa's Cookbook, Peter Chang, Thai Flavor, Bartizan and to-go orders from Billy Pie. I want to get a week off and dive into so many places I haven’t been to.”

Taste of Home: “Oh, man! I just miss those mangoes and Indian street food. I used to wait for the mango season as a kid. I am obsessed with them, and also sugar cane juice.”

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Find Our November Issue on Newsstands Now

November 2021 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift

In This Month’s Issue

Past Issues

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.