Spotlight: Sunny Baweja

Illustration by Chris Danger
(From left) Lehja Chef de Cuisine Preet Sugh and Sunny Baweja (Photo by Jay Paul)
Inspiration: “My mom; my business partner, Ashok; and my chef de cuisine, Preet, who’s like my younger brother. They are all so hardworking and not only great cooks, but even better human beings.”
No. 1 Ingredient: “Curry leaves. They’re so versatile — it gives you a citrus sort of pungent, umami-like flavor. As a kid, I never had curry leaves in the north of India.”
Lehja's chaat (Photo by Justin Chesney)
Timeless Traditions: “My mom passed down a few — I use pomegranates in almost everything, from parathas to okra to chaats, in dry or fresh forms.”
Father-son Bonding: “I love to spend my free time with my two boys. We love to go to the Blue Ridge Mountains or the beach.”
Lehja’s tandoori chicken tikka (Photo by Jay Paul)
Pizza from Tazza Kitchen (Photo by Derek Bennion courtesy Tazza Kitchen)
Kitchen Essentials: “Tortillas, avocado, lime, Lehja’s tandoori chicken tikka or chicken zafrani, yogurt, anardana, and also coffee ice cream.”
West End Eats: “Since I live in Short Pump — Tazza Kitchen, YaYa's Cookbook, Peter Chang, Thai Flavor, Bartizan and to-go orders from Billy Pie. I want to get a week off and dive into so many places I haven’t been to.”
Taste of Home: “Oh, man! I just miss those mangoes and Indian street food. I used to wait for the mango season as a kid. I am obsessed with them, and also sugar cane juice.”