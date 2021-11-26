Spotlight: Sunny Baweja

× Expand Illustration by Chris Danger

(From left) Lehja Chef de Cuisine Preet Sugh and Sunny Baweja (Photo by Jay Paul)

Inspiration: “My mom; my business partner, Ashok; and my chef de cuisine, Preet, who’s like my younger brother. They are all so hardworking and not only great cooks, but even better human beings.”

No. 1 Ingredient: “Curry leaves. They’re so versatile — it gives you a citrus sort of pungent, umami-like flavor. As a kid, I never had curry leaves in the north of India.”

× Expand Lehja's chaat (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Timeless Traditions: “My mom passed down a few — I use pomegranates in almost everything, from parathas to okra to chaats, in dry or fresh forms.”

Father-son Bonding: “I love to spend my free time with my two boys. We love to go to the Blue Ridge Mountains or the beach.”

× Expand Lehja’s tandoori chicken tikka (Photo by Jay Paul)

Pizza from Tazza Kitchen (Photo by Derek Bennion courtesy Tazza Kitchen)

Kitchen Essentials: “Tortillas, avocado, lime, Lehja’s tandoori chicken tikka or chicken zafrani, yogurt, anardana, and also coffee ice cream.”

West End Eats: “Since I live in Short Pump — Tazza Kitchen, YaYa's Cookbook, Peter Chang, Thai Flavor, Bartizan and to-go orders from Billy Pie. I want to get a week off and dive into so many places I haven’t been to.”

Taste of Home: “Oh, man! I just miss those mangoes and Indian street food. I used to wait for the mango season as a kid. I am obsessed with them, and also sugar cane juice.”