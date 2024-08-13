Spotlight: Steve Yang

× 1 of 3 Expand Steve Yang (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 3 Expand The Pink Room (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 3 Expand Yang at a U.S. Bartenders’ Guild World Class competition (Photo courtesy Steve Yang) Prev Next

Summer Sips

“More people should be drinking Pimm’s Cups. And I would very happily make more of them. I might even have to put one on the menu at Pink Room.”

Tools of the Trade

“[A] wine key [is essential]. You can forgo just about any bar tool in a pinch, but opening a wine [bottle] is close to impossible without a corkscrew. And a good knife.”

RVA Hits

“I love going to Grisette for dinner. The food, the staff and the energy of the room are always on point, and I think they captured that combination with Beaucoup as well. I know it’s a shameless plug, but I’m genuinely so excited about how much fun Brittanny [Anderson] is having with the food at Pink Room.”

Jet-setting

“I just got back from a massive trip to Scotland — Edinburgh is one of my all-time favorite cities. The seafood, meat and produce they can source from around the [Scottish] islands makes for some amazing food.”

Mr. Congeniality

“Winning the Bartender’s Bartender award has really been the highlight of years of competing at U.S. Bartenders’ Guild World Class. Being voted first by your peers that you just experienced an extremely intense few days with — and months of prep ahead of that — is an amazing feeling.”

Musical Multitudes

“My playlists in rotation are ‘Punk?,’ ‘Chill Late Night,’ ‘Every Indie Movie’ and ‘Hype Late Night.’ So, it’s a bit of everything. I’ve also been listening to a lot of Chris Stapleton, which doesn’t fit into any of those playlists.”