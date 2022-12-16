Spotlight: Stella Dikos

× 1 of 6 Expand Illustration by Melissa Duffy × 2 of 6 Expand Dikos at the first Stella’s in 1983 (Photo courtesy Stella Dikos) × 3 of 6 Expand A child with Santa at Miller & Rhoads (Photo from the McCray-Scott-Dunn Photograph Collection courtesy The Valentine) × 4 of 6 Expand Dinamo (File photo) × 5 of 6 Expand Mikis Theodorakis (Photo by Heinrich Klaffs via Wikimedia Commons) × 6 of 6 Expand Spanokopita (Photo via Getty Images) Prev Next

In the Kitchen: “Essentials I learned to cook with in Greece, I still keep around today: sweet and green onions, leeks, olive oil, oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme, salt and pepper, fresh butter.”

Local Stops: “I love Dinamo, The Continental, Full Kee and Mekong, among others.”

Playlist: “Mikis Theodorakis, classical music and music from the ’70s that I listened to at The Village. I learned so much about music while cooking there.”

Warm Embrace: “When I opened the first Stella’s on Harrison Street [now Edo’s Squid], I wanted it to be the best I could make it. It was overwhelming to see people come up that staircase to eat my food. I’ll never forget that feeling.”

Stella’s Staple: “There are a few, but my spanakopita. That’s something I’ve done at every iteration of Stella’s over the years. We sell them at the restaurant on Lafayette and at Stella’s Grocery.”

’Tis the Season: “I used to love the department stores on Broad Street, Thalhimers and Miller & Rhoads. During Christmas, it was a time to connect with my children away from constant work. They always made it very special for the kids during the holidays.”