Spotlight: Stella Dikos

Catching up with the Greek matriarch and longstanding chef and co-owner of Stella’s

by

Illustration by Melissa Duffy

Dikos at the first Stella’s in 1983 (Photo courtesy Stella Dikos)

A child with Santa at Miller & Rhoads (Photo from the McCray-Scott-Dunn Photograph Collection courtesy The Valentine)

Dinamo (File photo)

Mikis Theodorakis (Photo by Heinrich Klaffs via Wikimedia Commons)

Spanokopita (Photo via Getty Images)

In the Kitchen: “Essentials I learned to cook with in Greece, I still keep around today: sweet and green onions, leeks, olive oil, oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme, salt and pepper, fresh butter.”  

Local Stops: “I love DinamoThe Continental, Full Kee and Mekong, among others.” 

Playlist: “Mikis Theodorakis, classical music and music from the ’70s that I listened to at The Village. I learned so much about music while cooking there.”

Warm Embrace: “When I opened the first Stella’s on Harrison Street [now Edo’s Squid], I wanted it to be the best I could make it. It was overwhelming to see people come up that staircase to eat my food. I’ll never forget that feeling.” 

Stella’s Staple: “There are a few, but my spanakopita. That’s something I’ve done at every iteration of Stella’s over the years. We sell them at the restaurant on Lafayette and at Stella’s Grocery.” 

Tis the Season: “I used to love the department stores on Broad Street, Thalhimers and Miller & Rhoads. During Christmas, it was a time to connect with my children away from constant work. They always made it very special for the kids during the holidays.”