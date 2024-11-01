Spotlight: Sophia Kim

× 1 of 4 Expand Sophia Kim (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 4 Expand The New Love Cassette cocktail at Alewife (Photo courtesy Sophia Kim) × 3 of 4 Expand The James River (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 4 Expand Alewife fish dip (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Head of the Class

“I taught Montessori for two years before I got into cocktail bartending. I learned so much during that experience, I still carry many lessons from education into the service industry.”

In the Zone

“As soon as I enter the building, I am in the zone. I can hyper focus, sometimes to a fault, but also find myself wanting to do 10 things at once, so a Post-it pad is honestly something I can’t work without.”

Nonnegotiables

“Music is definitely a big part of setting the tone during setup, and I am thankfully in the company of teammates who show me new things all the time. Hydration, coffee at the right times and a snack after the rush are also baseline needs for me.”

Musical Inspo

“My current favorite drink on the menu [at Alewife] is called New Love Cassette. Lots of the drink names are song titles; this one is [from] Angel Olsen.”

Outdoor Kid

“I especially love being outdoors. If I can get the chance to explore a new or old place and there also happens to be a botanical garden, art gallery or park to explore, I am a very happy camper.”

Staff Meal

“The fish dip at Alewife is so tasty. We make the focaccia that goes with it; the whole thing is such a delight. The creativity and output from the kitchen is truly inspiring.”