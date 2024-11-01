Spotlight: Sophia Kim

1 of 4
Sophia Kim (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe)
2 of 4
The New Love Cassette cocktail at Alewife (Photo courtesy Sophia Kim)
3 of 4
The James River (Photo by Jay Paul)
4 of 4
Alewife fish dip (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Head of the Class
“I taught Montessori for two years before I got into cocktail bartending. I learned so much during that experience, I still carry many lessons from education into the service industry.”
In the Zone
“As soon as I enter the building, I am in the zone. I can hyper focus, sometimes to a fault, but also find myself wanting to do 10 things at once, so a Post-it pad is honestly something I can’t work without.”
Nonnegotiables
“Music is definitely a big part of setting the tone during setup, and I am thankfully in the company of teammates who show me new things all the time. Hydration, coffee at the right times and a snack after the rush are also baseline needs for me.”
Musical Inspo
“My current favorite drink on the menu [at Alewife] is called New Love Cassette. Lots of the drink names are song titles; this one is [from] Angel Olsen.”
Outdoor Kid
“I especially love being outdoors. If I can get the chance to explore a new or old place and there also happens to be a botanical garden, art gallery or park to explore, I am a very happy camper.”
Staff Meal
“The fish dip at Alewife is so tasty. We make the focaccia that goes with it; the whole thing is such a delight. The creativity and output from the kitchen is truly inspiring.”