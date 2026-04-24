Spotlight: Randy Boodram

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our April 2026 issue.

× 1 of 2 Expand Shrimp and grits with cheddar gratin and blue crab gravy from Bon Temps (Photo courtesy Bon Temps) × 2 of 2 Expand Fish en papillote with pomme puree and charred veg (Photo courtesy Bon Temps) Prev Next

Kitchen Essentials

“Fresh OJ and lots of cold-pressed juices. Big batches of ragouts we keep frozen, parceled and on hand for the kids. Pantry staples include pastas of all shapes and a variety of conservas, but especially sardines and tuna belly!”

Caribbean-Creole Staples

“Lots of fresh herbs, aromatics (onions, garlic and even ginger) and seasoning peppers — think all the aroma and flavor of habaneros but no heat — make up the base of our marinades.”

Expand Randy Boodram (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

Culinary Roots

“In Trinidad and Tobago, I’d roam our yard picking fresh fruit, and we’d go to the beach and have the choice of an array of street foods or fast food afterwards. In New York, I’d visit Chelsea Market after school, and the Greenmarkets and Brooklyn Farmers Market every week. It all shaped my cooking repertoire.”

Fond Food Memories

“Pimento cheese sandwiches on the beach, roasting tomatoes fireside with my grandma, eating strands of cheesy noodles before my mom baked her mac and cheese.”

For the Bon Temps First-Timer

“For apps, order shrimp wontons, conch salad, pepper shrimp with crab rice. Got to get a crab roll. Shrimp and grits with blue crab gravy. Any gumbo. One of the frites. Fish en papillote, however? It’s an 11.”

Beach Bound

“Outside of cooking, some of my other interests are video games and going to the beach. Swimming, snorkeling and fishing — that’s all I need.”

4-Wheeled Foundation

“One thing I wish people knew that they may not is that we started as La Bête food truck, and most of the Bon Temps menu can be available for on-site truck catering for private events.”

Midnight Munchies

“My go-to late-night snack is sardines. Or Cheetos with a homemade hot spice blend.”

Bucket List Restaurants

“The Brooklyn — haven’t made it yet! One of the Noma pop-ups. Core by Claire Smyth. Royal Izakaya, Philly. And Theodora, Bar Madonna and Restaurant Yuu in Brooklyn.”

Top Artists

“Beach House, Junior Boys, Conway the Machine, Benny, Kendrick Lamar, Baklava, GBM. Bunji, Lady Lava, Skillibeng and DJ Koze.”