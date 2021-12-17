Spotlight: Rabia Kamara

× Expand Illustration by Tequitia Andrews

Seek the Beat: “My ultimate guilty pleasure is concerts. I love live music. This year, I saw Usher in Las Vegas, Glass Animals at The National and Ludacris from the side stage.”

Down With Daqs: “I am daiquiri crazy. I love a daiquiri or a mule — those are my two go-to drinks. I love to go to The Jasper for a cocktail.”

× Expand Birdhouse Farmers Market (Photo by Jay Paul)

Market Haul: “I enjoy the farmers markets because of the connections, especially because I come from a farmers market background. Tuesday I’ll go to Birdhouse, and Thursday I’ll go to Pizza Bones.”

From Her Mama: My mother is a very strong-willed woman. [Our birthdays are] four days apart, and we’re a lot more similar than I’d like to admit. She always put time and effort into what she wanted to do. Everyone on my mom’s side is a great cook.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Der courtesy AR's Hot Southern Honey

Taste of Local: “AR’s Hot Southern Honey, s’mores bars from Karmalita’s Marshmallows and Confections and pasta from Oro.”

Photo courtesy Salt & Forge

Dining Spots: “Salt & Forge, the biscuits are solid. I dig North End Juice Co., the Blue Suede Shoes or Costa [smoothies]; Wood and Iron — their drinks are delicious; I also live in Manchester, so we like The Continental Manchester a lot.”

Fridge Essentials: “Butter, because I went to French culinary school, and butter makes everything better. Cheese sticks, or taleggio; also juice, Duke’s mayo, beer and some sort of cereal. We’re kind of fake adults; they’re Cheerios but frosted.”

Go Rams: “I’m from Silver Spring, Maryland. I went to VCU, left and then came back nine years later.”