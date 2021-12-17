Spotlight: Rabia Kamara

Fresh off her ‘Clash of the Cones’ win, the owner of Ruby Scoops and Suzy Sno shares her faves

by

Seek the Beat: “My ultimate guilty pleasure is concerts. I love live music. This year, I saw Usher in Las Vegas, Glass Animals at The National and Ludacris from the side stage.”

Down With Daqs: “I am daiquiri crazy. I love a daiquiri or a mule — those are my two go-to drinks. I love to go to The Jasper for a cocktail.”

Market Haul: “I enjoy the farmers markets because of the connections, especially because I come from a farmers market background. Tuesday I’ll go to Birdhouse, and Thursday I’ll go to Pizza Bones.”

From Her Mama: My mother is a very strong-willed woman. [Our birthdays are] four days apart, and we’re a lot more similar than I’d like to admit. She always put time and effort into what she wanted to do. Everyone on my mom’s side is a great cook.

Taste of Local:AR’s Hot Southern Honey, s’mores bars from Karmalita’s Marshmallows and Confections and pasta from Oro.”

Dining Spots:Salt & Forge, the biscuits are solid. I dig North End Juice Co., the Blue Suede Shoes or Costa [smoothies]; Wood and Iron — their drinks are delicious; I also live in Manchester, so we like The Continental Manchester a lot.”

Fridge Essentials: “Butter, because I went to French culinary school, and butter makes everything better. Cheese sticks, or taleggio; also juice, Duke’s mayo, beer and some sort of cereal. We’re kind of fake adults; they’re Cheerios but frosted.”

Go Rams: “I’m from Silver Spring, Maryland. I went to VCU, left and then came back nine years later.”

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Find Our December Issue on Newsstands Now

December 2021 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift

In This Month’s Issue

Past Issues

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.