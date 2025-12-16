Spotlight: Olivia Wilson

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our December 2025 issue.

× 1 of 4 Expand Baker Olivia Wilson (Photo courtesy Olivia Wilson) × 2 of 4 Expand A matcha buttercream cake with fresh dahlias and gianduja fish (Photo courtesy Olivia Wilson) × 3 of 4 Expand Wilson (right) at The Inn at Little Washington (Photo courtesy Olivia Wilson) × 4 of 4 Expand A painting by Wilson using plant-based pigments (Photo courtesy Olivia Wilson) Prev Next

Pastry Resume

“At 18, I went to New York for culinary school and worked at Per Se and Bouchon Bakery. I also worked at The Inn at Little Washington, farm wineries in Washington state and then moved to Austria. In Richmond, I was at Metzger [Bar & Butchery], then pastry chef and co-owner at Brenner Pass before leaving in February 2020.”

Expand Olivia Wilson (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

Kitchen Essentials

“Butter, berries, salt, hot sauce and a seasonal crunchy veg. Right now, I have Barrier Islands Salt, vanilla salt and Italian sea salt, and I always have a tub of Maldon sea salt.”

Holiday Hangs

“We have started a tradition with our little family and our chosen family of going to Cheng Du on Christmas Eve. On Christmas, I have people over, and most of my friends are in the industry. I’ll make pozole and fresh pasta; it’s a party.”

Farm Fresh

“I grew up going to the farmers market in Harrisonburg. We had an incredible farmers market; some of the earliest organic farming was happening. Then, in high school, I started my own cake company selling at the farmers market.”

Brush Strokes

“I started painting while I was working at The Inn at Little Washington; I was feeling very inspired. My mom is also an art teacher, so being creative was always something that we did. We would go to the basement and make stuff.”

First Impression

“When I went to France, it was life changing. I became kind of obsessed with, ‘How do I achieve that?’ My passions have always been both cooking and pastry, but I was drawn to pastry because it’s so technique focused.”

Seasonal Whimsy

“I love flowers and herbs and dried fruit and all of that. I’ve always been decorating using stuff that was growing in the garden; it’s what I am the most inspired by. Having my first business at a farmers market when I was 15 was informative to my style; I think it’s carried me through every phase through my career.”

Stomping Grounds

“Pho Tay Do; I go once a week for breakfast. Dinamo. I love Leah’s cooking at The Roosevelt; she’s a gem. I love Cheng Du.”

Bucket-List Bakeries

“Cafe Sicilia in Sicily — I have to go there. I would also love to go to Elbow in New York City and Mamiche in Paris.”

Through the Speakers

“I listen to so many different types of music. I feel like my go-tos are Sergio Mendez Radio or Bill Evans or D’Angelo or Missy Elliott.”