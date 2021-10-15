Spotlight: Noelle Forest

Illustration by Melissa Duffy
RVA Rooted: “I moved into the Fan area in 1985 from rural Maine and grew up here. I moved to Portland, Oregon, in the early 2000s and then moved back.”
Turn Back Time: “Richmond has a lot of great art and music, but I still miss the old Grace Street scene and the bar/venue Hole in the Wall.”
Photo courtesy Recluse Roasting Project
Caffeine Stop: “Recluse Roasting Project is my favorite shop to visit, and I enjoy a straight espresso or a small milk beverage, like a cortado.”
Ethiopian coffee from Lamplighter
Single Origin: “My favorite coffee is always a single-origin natural Ethiopia rather than a blend, and we actually just got a fresh-crop offering that we’re serving as an espresso and iced flash brew.”
Cup Collection: “I collect vintage coffee cups and brew pour-over coffee into a big tea kettle so I can keep refilling my tiny cup. It’s a little ritual I love when I have time to chill at home.”
City Gem: “Helen’s is really known for their bar scene, but their food is really amazing, and the way they have expanded their patio and focused on safety this year has been great.”
Huevos California at Kuba Kuba (Photo by Jay Paul)
Breakfast of Champions: “You can never go wrong with pastries and coffee from Sub Rosa, or a huge plate of Huevos California from the original Kuba Kuba.”
Photo courtesy Poor Devil Pepper Co.
Kitchen Essentials: “I make a lot of veggie dishes at home, and I always keep a big bag of jasmine rice on hand and a variety of lacto-fermented hot sauces from my friends at Poor Devil Pepper Co.”
Rock On: “I’m currently writing songs with a new music project, Broken Shadow. I love to watch live music, and I’m big on hiking and biking. I also use spare time to participate in mutual aid and advocacy work.”