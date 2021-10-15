Spotlight: Noelle Forest

× Expand Illustration by Melissa Duffy

RVA Rooted: “I moved into the Fan area in 1985 from rural Maine and grew up here. I moved to Portland, Oregon, in the early 2000s and then moved back.”

Turn Back Time: “Richmond has a lot of great art and music, but I still miss the old Grace Street scene and the bar/venue Hole in the Wall.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Recluse Roasting Project

Caffeine Stop: “Recluse Roasting Project is my favorite shop to visit, and I enjoy a straight espresso or a small milk beverage, like a cortado.”

Ethiopian coffee from Lamplighter

Single Origin: “My favorite coffee is always a single-origin natural Ethiopia rather than a blend, and we actually just got a fresh-crop offering that we’re serving as an espresso and iced flash brew.”

Cup Collection: “I collect vintage coffee cups and brew pour-over coffee into a big tea kettle so I can keep refilling my tiny cup. It’s a little ritual I love when I have time to chill at home.”

City Gem: “Helen’s is really known for their bar scene, but their food is really amazing, and the way they have expanded their patio and focused on safety this year has been great.”

× Expand Huevos California at Kuba Kuba (Photo by Jay Paul)

Breakfast of Champions: “You can never go wrong with pastries and coffee from Sub Rosa, or a huge plate of Huevos California from the original Kuba Kuba.”

Photo courtesy Poor Devil Pepper Co.

Kitchen Essentials: “I make a lot of veggie dishes at home, and I always keep a big bag of jasmine rice on hand and a variety of lacto-fermented hot sauces from my friends at Poor Devil Pepper Co.”

Rock On: “I’m currently writing songs with a new music project, Broken Shadow. I love to watch live music, and I’m big on hiking and biking. I also use spare time to participate in mutual aid and advocacy work.”