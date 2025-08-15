Spotlight: Michelle Williams

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our August 2025 issue.

Culinary Path

“I first got into the culinary world in the late ’80s while in high school, and then I worked at The Tobacco Company while attending VCU School of the Arts. I found myself constantly asking the chefs questions; creativity drew me in and kept me hooked. I fell in love with every detail of the restaurant world.”

Early Beginnings

“Jared Golden, Ted Wallof and I opened our first restaurant, The Hard Shell, in 1995. We were just a few kids with a crazy dream and the drive. What started as a long-shot idea turned into the beginning of RRG.”

Michelle Williams

Baydreamer

“Put this girl on or near the water, and my soul is happy. A perfect day would be spent fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, surrounded by friends and family at our river house.”

Fridge Essentials

“Condiments. Lots of them. Some things in rotation right now are burrata, pickled veggies, cottage cheese, berries and all the fixings for a charcuterie board. I also tend to keep it stocked like a restaurant.”

Menu Staples

“The shaved octopus at East and West Coast Provisions, the blue plates at The Hill Cafe, crabcakes and shrimp and scallops at The Hard Shell, Brussels sprouts and blackened mahi tacos at The Daily.”

Creative Outlet

“I started doing art again during COVID. I paint; it’s my therapy. I have a spot where I sell my work at Crossroads Art Center and The Shops at 5807.”

Regular Diner

“Stella’s, Dinamo, Osaka Sushi & Steak, and Lost Letter. But you’re just as likely to find me at one of our son’s sporting events, a VCU basketball game or in our backyard with friends grilling out.”

Globe Trotter

“I also love to travel and explore new places. My favorite islands are Andros Island, Anguilla and St. Barts. All very different and equally amazing. And anywhere in Europe. On our bucket list is a safari in Africa, the Azores, Iceland, Bali and Vietnam.”

Tried and True

“I was born and raised here! I was 21 when we opened our first restaurant, so I’ve never left.”

Building a Business

“In the early years, I was still cooking full time on the line. As we expanded from one restaurant with 25 employees to eight restaurants and around 350 team members, all of our roles had to evolve from hands-on execution to leadership, strategy and supporting the teams who help us run the day-to-day operations.”

Through the Speakers

“I have a pretty wide, eclectic taste in music, everything from old-school hip-hop and rap and R&B to Fleetwood Mac to Neil Young to Led Zeppelin. I love groups like Arcade Fire; they have a station that is a go-to.”