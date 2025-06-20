Spotlight: Michael Smith

× 1 of 2 Expand Rosé grapes, a favorite of Michael Smith (Photo via Getty Images) × 2 of 2 Expand Ravioli from Oro, a pantry staple for Smith (Photo courtesy Oro) Prev Next

Fridge Essentials

“Ravioli from Oro (I freeze it, and it makes a perfect meal on the fly) and a wedge or two of cheese from Truckle Cheesemongers.”

First Bottle

“A serving job had me navigating a wine list with 40 by-the-glass wines. I was pretty young, knew very little, but I wanted to make money. I started learning about the grapes, regions, styles, etc. The next thing I learned was that I was a big fan of wine. That was the beginning of the journey.”

Underrated Grape

“It’s definitely rosé! It’s the most misunderstood and gets a bad rap by many who quickly jump to conclusions based on bad examples or limited exposure. Rosé can be as serious as it can be pleasurable, and most are dry and not sickly sweet. Drink pink!”

Bon Voyage

“Some of the wine destinations on my bucket list are Alsace, Jura, Burgundy, Champagne. I have a lot I need to explore in France.”

Press Play

“When I have control of the tunes, and this depends on how much wine I’ve had, you’ll hear anything from Roy Orbison to SZA. It must have soul, whatever the genre.”

Scene Check

“It feels like in Richmond there’s been a true ‘boom’ of both places to shop for good wine, but also restaurants and cafes offering finer wine service. There are more tasting events and educational opportunities available than ever before. Wine, and especially natural wine, is becoming an integral facet of our culinary scene.”

Summer Snacks

“My favorite pool snacks are something crunchy and cheesy, like Cheez-Its or Cheetos, watermelon, and sliced tomato and Duke’s sandwiches.”

Earning Miles

“When I managed restaurants, I wasn’t able to travel as much as I can now. So, I’ve been making up for lost time, seeing places domestically and abroad. And while I love visiting art museums in different cities, I still frequently stroll our beloved VMFA [Virginia Museum of Fine Arts].”

Vino Travels

“On a recent trip to visit Ignasi Segui with Vinyes Singulars in Catalonia, we made a 4-hour drive into San Sebastián for a wine fair. It was a bit unplanned, and the spontaneity of it all added to the adventure. Spain is my absolute favorite, and I love its diverse landscape and natural beauty.”