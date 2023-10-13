Spotlight: Megan Lee Hopkins

× 1 of 7 Expand Megan Lee Hopkins (Illustration by Tequitia Andrews) × 2 of 7 Expand Tokyo Market (Photo by Jay Paul) × 3 of 7 Expand Image via Total Sounds × 4 of 7 Expand Image via Ferrara Candy Company × 5 of 7 Expand Photo via Getty Images × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy Patois Cider × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

RVA Love: “Tokyo Market was one of the reasons we felt like we could move here. We just loved going in there. The owner has watched [our daughter] Imogen grow up. Buna Kurs in Jackson Ward. I go to Conejo quite a bit, Stanley’s for nightcaps and Blanchard’s — gotta see my coffee ladies.”

Rock Steady: “Every Sunday brunch at Celladora is dub reggae. The bar that I worked at in Williamsburg in Brooklyn [New York] had this DJ who played for, up until the pandemic, like 20 years of Sundays. ... It was just amazing.”

Spooky Pairing: “When it comes to something like my favorite [Halloween candy], gummy Nerds, you’re looking at crunchy, high acid, tangy. I think a lot of sparkling wines go well with stuff like this, but it’s all about playing around with it.”

Plant Kingdom: “The plants [at Celladora] are definitely all me and [my husband,] Tom. They’re kind of a challenge to keep alive, so I think we feel really great about that.”

Personal Pours: “I always keep ciders around, such as Patois and Troddenvale from Virginia, or Floribunda from Italy. In my personal collection, a lot of wines from Austria, Eastern Europe, the Catalonia Penedès region of Spain and Savoie in France. And any wine made from the grape Pineau d’Aunis, a lesser known [and] grown grape from [the] Loire Valley.”

Silver Screen: “I’m a big classic movie fan. So, if I had my way, I would probably just have Turner Classic Movies on — ‘Philadelphia Story,’ ‘The Thin Man,’ ‘Topper.’”