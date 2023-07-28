Spotlight: Matt Tarpey

× 1 of 4 Expand Illustration by Duncan Robertson × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon × 3 of 4 Expand Image via Spotify × 4 of 4 Expand Image courtesy The Veil Brewing Co. Prev Next

RVA Love: “Some of my favorite local products are MATTE styling product from High Point Barbershop, Blanchard’s coffee and Shockoe Atelier jeans.”

Kitchen Essentials: “A ton of water, sparkling mineral water, probably a few Veil cans and something hoppy. Chili crisp, different tequilas, Vista Hermosa flour tortillas, San-J tamari, limes and lime juice, and Momofuku Tingly Chili Wavy Noodles. I’ve been semiaddicted to using Bachan’s Japanese barbecue sauce, primarily for marinades.”

New Taproom & Nokorobi: “We were able to really focus on the design and make the space exactly how we wanted folks to experience our flagship Scott’s Addition taproom. Andrew Manning of Longoven and I have been talking about doing a beer and Japanese-inspired food concept for a while, and it just fell right into place perfectly.”

Nights Out: “To eat: Lost Letter, Longoven, Adarra, Edo’s Squid, Alewife, Lehja, Cheng Du or Mariscos El Barco. Casual food and a beer: Stanley’s, Nokoribi, Y Tu Mama and Cobra Burger. For a shot and a beer: Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grill, Bingo, or Rose Marie Inn.”

Press Play: “I’ve been listening to a bunch of Don Toliver, Kendrick Lamar, Masego, Vince Staples, 6lack and Kaytranada. I also listen to a bunch of vibey electronic stuff. I made the playlist for our taprooms, and it’s on Spotify, named The Veil Vibe.”

Desert-island Picks: “Master Shredder, our house IPA and one of the first recipes I wrote at The Veil; Culminate, our lambic-inspired blend of 1-, 2- and 3-year-old barrel spontaneously fermented beers; and Coalesce, our house Czech-inspired Pilsner.”