Spotlight: Martin Gonzalez

Dried Delicacy: “I love insects, especially grasshoppers, or chapulines. When I first saw them in the kitchen, I didn’t believe it, but those traditions come from ancient times.”

Go-tos: “I really love Zorba’s in the West End — that place is owned by a friend of mine — also Cold Harbor in Mechanicsville and Yen Ching on Genito Road.”

Reawakening Roots: “I’ve been in Mexico for three months traveling, learning, and visiting restaurants and cities. Everywhere the people are amazing, so vibrant about food. I needed to get inspired.”

Dia de los Muertos: “This year I will be celebrating the Day of the Dead in Mexico. This is going to be the first time celebrating it there in almost 30 years, surrounded by my family, my friends, my community — a reconnection.”

With Passion: “Art, cooking and culture, that’s what I really love to do. Next month, I am going to show my popotillo art [an ancient art form made using stalks of dyed straw] at Chesterfield Public Schools and show the kids.”

Missing Mexico: “It’s the tacos, the types of tacos. They are unique in the way they cook tacos, from the special recipes they have to the spices and the herbs and the strange combination of chocolate and peppers and spices.”