Spotlight: Maggie Bradshaw

Scary Fit: “Exercise and horror movies are my favorite forms of self-care. I also combine them and watch horror while I do cardio to get my adrenaline going. When I’m not scaring myself in the gym, I love spending time with my two boys, my husband and my dog, Greg.”

Kitchen Essentials: “Lots of cheese! I have a cheese drawer in my family fridge and a dedicated cheese fridge in my basement. I also have lots of greens, bacon, coffee, wine and soda water.”

Richmond Refuges: “Hollywood Cemetery, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Helen’s, Second Bottle, Belmont Food Shop, Kuba Kuba, The Continental.”

Vision Board: “Ribbons of 30-month prosciutto di Parma, truffle mousse pate, Dijon, cornichons, radishes, fresh blackberries and warm baguette. A Broker’s gin martini with olives, then tastes of nebbiolo and a chenin blanc. I would eat this fantasy board outside in the spring.”

Press Play: “WNRN radio, Sturgill Simpson, Elton John, Lizzo, Radiohead, Old 97’s or ‘workout pop mix’ (because it makes me feel like I’m exercising when I’m not).”

Happy Meal: “My go-to (not cheese-centric) comfort meal is tacos and refried beans. I can’t be sad with tacos.”