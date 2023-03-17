Spotlight: Maggie Bradshaw

1 of 7
Illustration by Chris Danger
Image courtesy Universal Pictures
Photo via Getty Images
Helen’s (Photo by Justin Chesney)
Photo via Getty Images
Lizzo (Photo courtesy Library of Congress Life)
Tacos from El Chido (Photo by Justin Chesney)
Scary Fit: “Exercise and horror movies are my favorite forms of self-care. I also combine them and watch horror while I do cardio to get my adrenaline going. When I’m not scaring myself in the gym, I love spending time with my two boys, my husband and my dog, Greg.”
Kitchen Essentials: “Lots of cheese! I have a cheese drawer in my family fridge and a dedicated cheese fridge in my basement. I also have lots of greens, bacon, coffee, wine and soda water.”
Richmond Refuges: “Hollywood Cemetery, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Helen’s, Second Bottle, Belmont Food Shop, Kuba Kuba, The Continental.”
Vision Board: “Ribbons of 30-month prosciutto di Parma, truffle mousse pate, Dijon, cornichons, radishes, fresh blackberries and warm baguette. A Broker’s gin martini with olives, then tastes of nebbiolo and a chenin blanc. I would eat this fantasy board outside in the spring.”
Press Play: “WNRN radio, Sturgill Simpson, Elton John, Lizzo, Radiohead, Old 97’s or ‘workout pop mix’ (because it makes me feel like I’m exercising when I’m not).”
Happy Meal: “My go-to (not cheese-centric) comfort meal is tacos and refried beans. I can’t be sad with tacos.”