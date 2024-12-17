Spotlight: Leah Branch

× 1 of 2 Expand Leah Branch of The Roosevelt (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe) × 2 of 2 Expand Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Off Hours

“Outside of food stuff, I go to a lot of concerts. My favorite so far this year was The Chats at Canal Club. I also like horror movies and making bad origami.”

Locally Grown

“Grapes are one of my favorite ingredients, and they’re growing right now, so I’m having a good time. Blackbird Farms has reignited my love for chicken recently as well.”

On the Town

“For breakfast, I like Buna Kurs. For lunch, Charlotte’s or Cheng Du, and Penny’s Wine Shop for dinner.”

Cook the Book

“For aspirational cooking, I like ‘Core’ by Claire Smyth. For bathtub reading, it’s ‘Roast Chicken and Other Stories’ by Simon Hopkinson.”

Roam If You Want To

“I went to Spain for a few weeks after graduation, and it was my most memorable trip. I loved the food and vibes there. Savannah, Georgia, is my favorite spot in the South to hang out, but I haven’t been to New Orleans yet.”

Je la Deteste

“People might be surprised to learn that I hate French onion soup. Luckily, I don’t encounter it much in the wild anymore.”