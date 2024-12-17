Spotlight: Leah Branch

1 of 2
Leah Branch of The Roosevelt (Illustration by Abby Giuseppe)
Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Off Hours
“Outside of food stuff, I go to a lot of concerts. My favorite so far this year was The Chats at Canal Club. I also like horror movies and making bad origami.”
Locally Grown
“Grapes are one of my favorite ingredients, and they’re growing right now, so I’m having a good time. Blackbird Farms has reignited my love for chicken recently as well.”
On the Town
“For breakfast, I like Buna Kurs. For lunch, Charlotte’s or Cheng Du, and Penny’s Wine Shop for dinner.”
Cook the Book
“For aspirational cooking, I like ‘Core’ by Claire Smyth. For bathtub reading, it’s ‘Roast Chicken and Other Stories’ by Simon Hopkinson.”
Roam If You Want To
“I went to Spain for a few weeks after graduation, and it was my most memorable trip. I loved the food and vibes there. Savannah, Georgia, is my favorite spot in the South to hang out, but I haven’t been to New Orleans yet.”
Je la Deteste
“People might be surprised to learn that I hate French onion soup. Luckily, I don’t encounter it much in the wild anymore.”