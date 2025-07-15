Spotlight: Layne Montgomery

× 1 of 4 Expand Layne Montgomery at a gelateria in Italy (Photo courtesy Layne Montgomery) × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon × 3 of 4 Expand Davvero Gelato’s gelato panino (Photo courtesy Davvero Gelato) × 4 of 4 Expand Layne Montgomery in Istanbul (Photo courtesy Layne Montgomery) Prev Next

Gelato Tourism

“I grew up in Richmond, and I went to VCU. I fell in love with gelato the summer after graduation. I rented a little apartment in Perugia, Italy, with my best friend for three months, and we basically spent the whole time hunting down the best gelaterias in all the towns we visited.”

Flavor Foundation

“Our vanilla is a menu staple that took me years to come up with. We make a cashew cream for the base and use a mix of vanillas to give it depth and interest. We’re known for our nut flavors; pistachio is a crowd favorite, and I love hazelnut and peanut butter.”

Expand Layne Montgomery (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

Culinary Imprint

“I spent my mid-20s to early 30s in Istanbul, and I consider Turkey my second home. The food is unbelievably good, especially desserts. My love of nuts, specifically pistachios, deepened during my seven-year residence. Also, Italy for the obvious reason: gelato.”

Underrated Treat

“The gelato panino. The contrast in temperature and savory-sweet [flavors] is very satisfying. In Italy, an ice cream sandwich is literally gelato in a brioche bun. I’m also a big fan of our espresso con panna — double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream.”

Dining Haunts

“My go-to spots are Nineveh and Mediterranean Bakery for Middle Eastern food, El Chido in the gas station parking lot [at 6715 Staples Mill Road] for Mexican food, Aha Indian for dosa and Jannat Indian, and Vietnam 1 and Pho Tay Do. Also, Europa Food Market for the best bagel sandwiches.”

Neighborhood Love

“Lakeside is very supportive and loyal to local businesses. Customers always comment on how charming Lakeside is with its nostalgic vibes. I like that the shop is a little tucked away; it makes it feel like a special discovery.”

Press Play

“If I’m in control of the tunes, you will usually hear me listening to podcasts when I work.”

Bucket List Destinations

“Mexico, India, Vietnam, Central Asia (all of Asia, really), Ethiopia; the list goes on.”

Friendly’s Forever

“We’ve been running several themed menus, like David Byrne and ‘Arrested Development.’ I really want to do a Friendly’s sundae theme this summer. Growing up, I used to order Reese’s Pieces sundaes at Friendly’s.”