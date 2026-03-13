Spotlight: Keya Wingfield

× 1 of 3 Expand Keya Wingfield (Photo by Joey Wharton courtesy Keya Wingfield) × 2 of 3 Expand Wingfield’s Indian Christmas plum cake (Photo courtesy Keya Wingfield) × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Keya Wingfield Prev Next

Bombay Beginnings

“I grew up in the most colorful and vibrant city called Bombay, [India,] Mumbai now. I have far too many food memories, from being a regular at the Indian sweet shop in our neighborhood to plum cakes at Christmas to the insanely delicious street food. Bombay is a melting pot of cultures.”

Cooking Essentials

“I use a lot of spices when I cook; I love to layer them in and create flavor complexities. I’m also a big fan of texture and contrast, whether it’s in temperature or crunch. I’m always a bit heavy-handed with the ghee.”

Expand Keya Wingfield (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

Dining Hot Spots

“I love anything vegetarian at Edo’s Squid. I could eat the entire menu at Sub Rosa Bakery. Bagels from Chewy’s, farro or quinoa bowls from Stella’s Grocery, veggie tacos from Y Tu Mama, pimento cheese and all the veggie sandwiches from Montana Gold [Bread Co.].”

Pandemic Pivot

“A pivotal business moment that propelled me towards where we are now is the pandemic; 2020 is the reason we unexpectedly got into making chips, and it took off from there.”

Vision Board

“The most unusual snack I’d love to make for the brand is a wonky Cracker Jack-style popcorn, with a lot of variations.”

’Fits and Fitness

“I wish I had hobbies — I work a lot. I do enjoy ‘fashion’ and ‘beauty.’ I find it artful to put together outfits or to play with makeup. I love working out, lifting weights and boxing.”

Press Play

“My husband is a serious music aficionado; he also sang in a band, and he always shakes his head at my music choices. I love the Backstreet Boys. Outside of that, I love the Beatles, Bollywood music, Dolly Parton, Benson Boone, Mamas & the Papas, anything ’80s. My favorite local singer is my friend Erin Frye.”

Snack Attack

“I’m big on snacking. A few faves: cheese straws, pita chips, a ton of regional Indian snacks, popcorn, plain ol’ bread and butter (salted grass-fed butter, cold out of the fridge).”