Spotlight: Ellyn Hopper

Illustration by Abby Giuseppe
Grisette (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Hopper's late bunny, Lyle (Photo courtesy Ellyn Hopper)
A Hoptart from Fat Rabbit (Photo courtesy Fat Fabbit)

Must-Orders

“Hoptarts are the most popular! A first-timer must try a salted dark chocolate olive oil cookie, a slice of cake, a slice of quiche and the vegan pastry of the day, [which is] our most underrated item but a staff favorite.”

Richmond Regular

“The bar at Grisette is always my go-to. If not there, Jardin, Edo’s [Squid] or Joe’s Inn. And Spotty Dog [Ice Cream Co.], of course.”

Good Bunny

“Sadly, we lost my bunny Lyle last summer, but he will forever be Fat Rabbit’s mascot. He was stubborn, independent and full of sass. His favorite foods were parsley, apples and fortune cookies. Buns are the best companions.”

Expect the Unexpected

“When baking for fun, I love to incorporate ingredients that are more commonly considered savory, or at least not for sweet baking. Herbs, olive oil, bitter ingredients, vegetables, etc. It breaks the traditional conception of a dessert.”

Spotify Wrapped

“Tom Petty, Lauryn Hill, Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, Elvis, The War on Drugs, Glen Campbell and, if I’m icing a wedding cake, AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ album — always.”

Bucket-List Bakeries

“From Lucie in NYC is top of the list for me. Then, the goal would be to get to the UK for Violet Cakes and Aran Bakery.”