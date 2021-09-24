Spotlight: David Shannon

Get to know the chef and proprietor of the Oregon Hill wonderland L’Opossum

by

Richmond Roots: “I was born and grew up here, moved away in the early ’80s, and then returned in 1997.”

Fridge Essentials: “Bacon, eggs, fresh fruit and Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa.”

Dinner Plans: “Some of my favorite Richmond restaurants are Restaurant Adarra, Dinamo, Perly's, Longoven and The Roosevelt.”

Sightseeing: “If a friend was visiting, I would take them to Hollywood Cemetery. One day I spotted three ’Jeannie‘ bottles, just like on the TV show ['I Dream of Jeannie'], in the back corner of a crypt. It’s my favorite thing in the city now.”

RVA Aesthete: “I can’t go without pieces by Richmond artists William Kendrick, Louis Briel, Susan Worsham, Jennifer Holloway Bopst, Tim Harriss and Wes Freed.”

Midnight Munchies: “When raiding the kitchen for a late-night snack, I’m reaching for a Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich.”

Volume Up: “While cooking, I like to listen to Grace Jones, Nina Simone, Loretta Lynn, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.”

RVA Classic: “One place to me that is quintessentially Richmond? Sally Bell’s Kitchen.”

