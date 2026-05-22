Spotlight: Dave Cuttino

× 1 of 3 Expand Dave Cuttino (Photo by Adam Ewing courtesy Reservoir Distillery) × 2 of 3 Expand Reservoir Distillery’s barrel-aged Old Fashioned (Photo courtesy Reservoir Distillery) × 3 of 3 Expand Dave Cuttino’s ’80s-era mullet (Photo courtesy Dave Cuttino) Prev Next

Pony Boy

“I grew up in Richmond — I had the most amazing mullet in the ’80s. We had a good time running wild [in the city].”

Expand Dave Cuttino (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe)

Duke It Out

“I box regularly at Vintage Boxing Gym. It’s a great place to work out frustrations, and it’s really meditative for me. It’s a hard workout.”

Sandwich Loyalty

“I love Bernie’s Subs & Pizza shop [in Tuckahoe]. I’ve been going there over 50 years, and it’s still the best.”

Whiskey Convert

“Our barrel-aged Old Fashioneds are great for people who are new to the brown water. It’s a little sweet, smooth and flavor-forward. The barrel aging of the cocktail itself really melds the flavors together.”

Underrated Staple

“Glassware is everything. People do not necessarily pay attention to what the drink is in, but that delivery method can change your entire experience with smelling and tasting.”

Ocean View

“I’ve been all over the world, but the Outer Banks is my favorite place. We have a family house down there, and we have a tradition of drinking Manhattans with Luxardo cherries. It’s really perfect — always puts me in a proper beach state of mind.”

Happy Place

“What makes me happiest is my wife, Shelley.”